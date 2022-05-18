GLASGOW'S city centre is being prepared for potential gatherings ahead of significant Rangers matches this week.

The club play Eintracht Frankfurt in the Europa League final tonight in Seville before going up against Hearts in the Scottish Cup final at Hampden Park on Saturday afternoon.

Thousands are expected to head to the city’s streets if Rangers are successful.

Today, Glasgow City Council employees were seen erecting fences around statues and flower beds in the city's George Square.

Memorial benches, dedicated to beloved Glaswegians, had already been removed.

Large piles of metal fencing were seen on the ground and fences had also been put in place around a grass area.

A spokesperson for the local authority said: “We have been in regular contact with Rangers in the build-up to this week’s finals.

“Appropriate plans are being put in place to minimise the impact of any gatherings linked to these games.”

In May last year, memorial benches were damaged by supporters after thousands took over George Square to celebrate the club's first Premiership win in ten years.

Rangers fans raised cash to pay the £11k bill, originally footed by the council.

In July last year, Police Scotland revealed more than 50 arrests had been made after some fans engaged in disorder.