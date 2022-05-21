ScotlandArt Gallery

Open Monday-Sunday. Entry free. 193 Bath Street, Glasgow, G2 4HU.

May at ScotlandArt gallery kicked off with stunning new works from artists such as Paul Bennett, Gillian Lee Smith, Stephen Smith, and Lesley Anne Derks. The artists cover a range of art forms from paintings of people, to those of land and sea and cityscapes.

https://scotlandart.com/

Moy Mackay “MyScotland…My Beautiful Land”

21-28 May. Entry free. The Glasgow Gallery, 182 Bath Street, Glasgow, G2 4HG.

This exhibition at the Glasgow Gallery showcases some of the latest works from artist Moy Mackay. The artist uses the ancient craft of felting to create her works, taking inspiration from her surroundings. Visitors will see landscapes remaining a key interest and focus for her paintings.

https://glasgowgallery.co.uk/

Paisley Patchers 35th Anniversary Quilt Exhibition

21 May. Entry from £3. Wallneuk North Church, Abercorn Street, Paisley, PA3 4AG.

The Paisley Patchers are celebrating their 35th anniversary with a coral themed quilt exhibition, right. A number of member quilts will be on display, along with a wall hanging challenge and a special display of two of their founder members quilts.

https://www.whatsonrenfrewshire.co.uk/

Overlap

21 May - 10 June. Entry free. Upright Gallery, 3 Barclay Terrace, Edinburgh, EH10 4HP.

The return of artists Annalisa Merrilees and Debbie Mountain to Upright Gallery is celebrated through this exhibition. Both artists have an interest in abstract painting that employs the use of repetition. There will be work from both artists, including pieces created specially for the occasion.

http://www.uprightgallery.com/

Drink in the Beauty

21-22 May. Free. Gallery of Modern Art, Royal Exchange Square, Glasgow, G1 3AH.

This Gallery of Modern Art show has been extended until this weekend. It explores representations of landscape, geology, and human aspirations by female artists who have documented and recorded the natural environment. All the works focus on the current pressing issue of climate change. There are also showings of two films – Centre for Short Lived Phenomena and The Library.

https://www.glasgowlife.org.uk/

Artist Rooms Sol LeWitt

21-26 May. Entry free. The Mound, Edinburgh, EH2 23L.

This colourful and lively acrylic paint installation from American conceptual artist Sol LeWitt is on display at the National Gallery. The painting features seven vibrant colours to create an overwhelming chromatic environment to envelop the viewer.

https://www.nationalgalleries.org/exhibition/

Demon Drink

21 May - 18 September. Entry free. Hunterian Museum and Gallery, University Avenue, Glasgow, G12 0RG.

This fascinating exhibition at The Hunterian explores the theme of alcohol in art. It blends items from the gallery’s collections with the artwork of internationally renowned graphic artist Frank Quietly. It examines themes including consumption of alcohol, the Temperance Movement, indulgence and the overlap between high art, popular culture and marketing as well as the process of making art.

https://www.gla.ac.uk/

Hope Floats – Skylark IX

21 May - 31 December. Entry from £4.50. Scottish Maritime Museum, Castle Street, Dumbarton, G82 1QS.

This travelling exhibition explores the twisting story of ‘Dunkirk Little Ship’ Skylark IX. It charts the story from its launch as a pleasure boat in 1934, through its wartime service and final sinking in 2012. The story culminates in the boat’s new role in inspiring and changing the lives of people recovering from addiction.

https://www.scottishmaritimemuseum.org/

National Treasure: The Scottish Modern Arts Association

21 May - 16 October. Entry Free. City Art Centre, 2 Market Street, Edinburgh, EH1 1DE.

This exhibition reveals the story of the Scottish Modern Arts Association and how it came to be in possession of its unique collection of artworks, as well as the story of the artists represented in it. Artists include William McTaggart, Josh Duncan, Joan Eardley and many others.

https://www.edinburghmuseums.org.uk/

Perceptions – Life with Muscular Dystrophy

21 May. Entry free (donation on the door). Scottish National Portrait Gallery, 1 Queen Street, Edinburgh, EH2 1JD.

This one-night event features an eclectic mix of original artwork, below, from Scottish artists – from abstract to figurative, folk to sketch, and everything in between. There is also a photography exhibition and a range of original paintings.

https://www.eventbrite.co.uk/

