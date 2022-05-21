Carolside

Earlston

Scottish Borders TD4 6AL

Why Should We Visit

Carolside House, which sits in a narrow valley, tucked into a curve in the river Leader near Earlston in the borders, is an elegant 18th century mansion. Wooded slopes lie on either side, while the house is surrounded by a former deer park dotted with mature trees and with smooth grass sloping down to the river. Its a classical house in a beautiful setting, but the real magic takes place inside the oval-shaped walled garden where one of the most remarkable rose gardens in the UK flourishes during the summer months. Thoughtfully planted and beautifully maintained, it is a romantic and fragrant delight.

Story of the Garden

The garden is the creation of Rose Foyle, who has drawn for inspiration on the gardens of Ireland that she knew as a child. Whilst living in London she crammed a small patio with roses, but when she arrived at Carolside she had space to indulge her passion for pre-1900 Gallica roses. Gallicas are amongst the oldest of all cultivated roses. They include the Apothecary's Rose, R. gallica var. officinalis and Rosa Mundi (R. gallica 'Versicolor'), with its distinctive carnival stripes. Today the Gallicas that bloom at Carolside form a Plant Heritage National Collection.

This is a garden with impeccable horticultural credentials, but its creator insists: “Carolside is not big and it is not a grand garden and there are things here that anyone could replicate at home.”

Highlights

The walled garden is the star of the show, with roses scrambling up walls and over pergolas and hanging in great swathes from rope swags that line the paths. Beneath them Campanula persicifolia 'Cornish Mist' and dozens of other carefully-chosen perennials, including the tall, blue spires of delphiniums, add harmonious colour. This is a cottage garden at heart and strawberries and artichokes grow amongst the roses, while sweet peas wind their tendrils around canes.

Don’t Miss

In late spring the orchard is carpeted with wild flowers while as summer progresses the grass borders develop plumes of seed-heads that add a contemporary feel to the design. There’s a secret garden, tucked away behind tall hedges, where hostas grow in shady borders.

Anything Else To Look Out For

Herbs grow within box-edged beds and the attractive range of traditional greenhouses is home to productive grapevines and fig trees, produce an abundance of fruit in summer.

Best Time To Visit

Carolside is a summer garden and its season last from the start of May until the end of July. During this period different roses, from old roses, hybrid teas, ramblers, climbers and modern shrub roses bloom in successive waves filling the garden with colour and scent. Because of the profusion of growth, visitors in high summer find themselves brushing up against lavender that spills over onto the paths and walking under pergolas where climbers tumble in perfumed clouds of foliage and flowers.

Any Recommendations In The Area

The triple peaks of the Eildon Hills are a Borders landmark and its a steep climb to the summit from Melrose, but walkers are rewarded by expansive views over the surrounding landscape and along the Tweed valley.

Directions

Carolside House is 1 mile north of Earlston on the A68.

Details

The gardens are open Saturday and Sunday until 31 July, 11am - 5pm

Tickets: £6/children free

Tel: 01896 849272

Email: info@carolside.com

Www.carolside.com

The gardens are going to be closed from 18 June - 10 July.