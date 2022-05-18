Hundreds of climbers who scaled Mount Everest over the last few days amid favourable weather conditions have begun to return safely down the mountain.
Among them are climbers who set records on the world's highest peak, including the first Ukrainian woman to scale Everest.
A Nepali Sherpa broke her own record reaching the 29,032ft summit for the 10th time - the most times any woman has climbed Everest.
Lakpa Sherpa said she is next planning to scale the world's second-highest peak, K2 in Pakistan.
"K2 season is coming very soon," she said.
The 48-year-old, who lives in the US with her three children, started her climbing career carrying gear and supplies for other trekkers.
British climber Kenton Cool, who scaled Everest for the 16th time, set the record for the most Everest summits by a non-Nepalese climber.
Nepalese Sherpa climber Kami Rita holds the record with 26 summits after breaking his own record earlier this month.
Ukrainian climber Antonina Samoilova said she hoped her achievement would call more attention to the war in her country.
Hundreds of foreign climbers and an equal number of Sherpa guides had signed up to attempt climbs of Everest this month, when weather conditions in the Himalayan peaks are most favourable.
