A hillwalker needed to be carried down a Skye mountain after suffering serious injuries from a three-metre fall.

Skye Mountain Rescue Team (MRT) sent out a team of 20 people to the only Munro in the Cuillin Ridge, the Coire Banachdaich on Tuesday afternoon.

A cloud cover over the upper parts of the Munro meant that the injured walker could not be reached by helicopter.

Several mountaineering instructors and a doctor stopped to help the injured individual.

The casualty had a Colles fracture of the wrist as well as cuts and bruises. The MRT provided pain relievers and splinted the injuries, before carrying the hillwalker down the mountain in a stretcher.

Once they reached a level the helicopter could safely land, the injured hillwalker was airlifted to Raigmore hospital.

A statement by Skye MRT read: "At 12.39pm we were contacted by the police after third party reports suggested someone had fallen and sustained multiple injuries.

"As more information emerged, it was apparent the casualty was in upper Coire Banachdaich which unfortunately was under cloud cover and therefore outwith the reaches of the helicopter."

It added: "After giving analgesia and splinting their injuries, the casualty was carefully packaged and then stretcher carried down the mountain, beneath cloud level and to a location where R948 was able to safely land.

"In worsening weather, the casualty was then airlifted on to Raigmore hospital. Again, many thanks to R948 and their crew.

"Also, we’d like to give a shout out to several mountaineering instructors and also a passing doctor who were in the vicinity and came to the casualty’s aid. They even helped with the carry too – much appreciated as always."