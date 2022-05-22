What is it?

A small but highly capable PC from Beelink.

Good points?

Mini PCs fill a novel gap between portable laptops and powerful PCs that allow business users to move the computer from home to office and back with no fuss.

Sporting an AMD Ryzen 7 4800U 1.8GHz processor, which can boost to 4.2GHz, there is no task the SER4 can't handle with aplomb. Multitasking is also aided by 32GB DDR4 3200Mhz of RAM and is ideal for more complex work, such as photo or video editing.

There is plenty of storage capacity by way of a super-fast 500GB M.2 NVMe SSD drive which allows your operating system and programs to run like clockwork.

A WiFi6e antenna gives the computer portable functionality and reduces the need for unnecessary cables, which is desirable for hidden home entertainment systems. There is also a LAN port for those who prefer the stability of ethernet cables.

Beelink SER4 AMD Ryzen mini workstation

Supporting up to three displays thanks to an AMD Radeon graphics chip, USB-C and dual HDMI ports, the SER4 has plenty of visual options for those who like to operate different programs on separate monitors.

Bad points?

Like standard computers and unlike laptops, it requires your locations of operation to have monitors available for display.

Best for ...

Those who require the computing capabilities of a desktop PC but are not willing to pay double for a similar laptop.

Avoid if ...

You are looking for a smaller computer to serve as an entertainment system in your home as this device is on the noisier side and can be distracting during movie night.

Score: 9/10.

Beelink SER4 AMD Ryzen mini workstation, £519 (bee-link.com)