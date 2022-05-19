A major fire nearby a Fife community centre is being treated as willful.
The blaze near Dunniker Centre on Lauder Road in Kirkcaldy, Fife saw plumes of smoke fill the sky on Wednesday afternoon.
Two fire engines were called to the scene around 6.45pm, where crews spent three hours bringing the blaze under control.
No one is thought to have been injured by the fire but Police Scotland confirmed they have launched an investigation into the incident which is being treated as wilful.
A Scottish Fire and Rescue Service spokesperson said: “We were alerted at 6.45pm on Wednesday, May 18 to reports of a building on fire at Lauder Road, Kirkcaldy.
“Operations Control mobilised two fire appliances and firefighters extinguished a fire affecting a single storey derelict building.
“There were no reported casualties and crews left after ensuring the area was made safe.”
A spokesperson for Police Scotland said: “Around 7.10pm on Wednesday, 18 May, police were called to assist Scottish Fire and Rescue Service with traffic management at the scene of a fire, in the Lauder Road area of Kirkcaldy.
“The fire is being treated as wilful and enquiries are ongoing.”
