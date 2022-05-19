European health officials said 266 confirmed cases and 58 suspected cases of an outbreak of salmonella infection linked to chocolate Easter eggs have now been reported throughout Europe and in North America, the vast majority in children.
The European Centre for Disease Prevention and Control said 86.3% of the cases were among children aged 10 or younger, and for all cases in Europe with information available, 41.3% of them were admitted to hospital.
No deaths have been reported.
Cases have been reported in 14 European countries, Canada and the United States.
The European Union agency still suspects a Belgian factory.
Its closure in April, the global recall and withdrawal of its products from the shelves "have reduced the risk of exposure, but new cases may occur due to the long shelf life and possible storage of products at home", the agency said.
In early April, food authorities in several European countries said that Italian company Ferrero had recalled specific batches of Kinder chocolate products due to suspicions of a connection between the products and an outbreak of salmonella.
The two outbreak strains, which are both multidrug-resistant, were identified in 10 of the 81 salmonella-positive samples taken in the Belgian plant in December and January, including in buttermilk, semi-finished and finished products.
The buttermilk was provided by an Italian supplier where salmonella was not detected.
"Based on the available evidence, salmonella has not been detected in other plants," the agency said on Wednesday.
The Stockholm-based agency said it continues to monitor the situation and encouraged close co-operation with food safety authorities in the countries affected.
Why are you making commenting on HeraldScotland only available to subscribers?
It should have been a safe space for informed debate, somewhere for readers to discuss issues around the biggest stories of the day, but all too often the below the line comments on most websites have become bogged down by off-topic discussions and abuse.
heraldscotland.com is tackling this problem by allowing only subscribers to comment.
We are doing this to improve the experience for our loyal readers and we believe it will reduce the ability of trolls and troublemakers, who occasionally find their way onto our site, to abuse our journalists and readers. We also hope it will help the comments section fulfil its promise as a part of Scotland's conversation with itself.
We are lucky at The Herald. We are read by an informed, educated readership who can add their knowledge and insights to our stories.
That is invaluable.
We are making the subscriber-only change to support our valued readers, who tell us they don't want the site cluttered up with irrelevant comments, untruths and abuse.
In the past, the journalist’s job was to collect and distribute information to the audience. Technology means that readers can shape a discussion. We look forward to hearing from you on heraldscotland.com
Comments & Moderation
Readers’ comments: You are personally liable for the content of any comments you upload to this website, so please act responsibly. We do not pre-moderate or monitor readers’ comments appearing on our websites, but we do post-moderate in response to complaints we receive or otherwise when a potential problem comes to our attention. You can make a complaint by using the ‘report this post’ link . We may then apply our discretion under the user terms to amend or delete comments.
Post moderation is undertaken full-time 9am-6pm on weekdays, and on a part-time basis outwith those hours.Read the rules here