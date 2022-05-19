POLICE appealing for information to trace a 39-year-old woman reported missing from the Benedictine Monastery in Mackerston Place in Largs.

Elizabeth Ngozi Nzekwe was last seen around 10:35am on the morning of May 16 in the Main Street area of the town, and was reported missing earlier that same day.

She is described as black, 5 feet 5 inches tall, of slender build and was wearing a Nun’s habit consisting of a long black coat/cloak and white headdress. She was possibly also wearing a white face mask.

Sgt Lana Grant from Largs police station, said: “Elizabeth’s disappearance is out of character.

“We have been carrying out inquiries and we are asking for the public’s help to try and trace her. It’s thought she may have travelled to Glasgow or London.

“If anyone has seen Elizabeth or a woman matching her description please contact us.”

Anyone with any information is asked to contact 101 and quote incident number 2279 from 17/05/2022