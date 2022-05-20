ScotRail is set to begin operating a temporary timetable from Monday, May 23, which will see 700 services cut.

The revised timetable is set to see many late trains scrapped, with some services stopping three hours earlier than usual.

The newly-nationalised rail operator blamed the disruption on an inability to train up new drivers due to the pandemic.

It could be in place for weeks as some ScotRail drivers refused to work overtime or on rest days to make up for the shortages.

Transport minister Jenny Gilruth has insisted ScotRail services will “absolutely not” be reduced until summer 2023.

However, the rail operator claimed it would have trained up an additional 130 drivers were it not for Covid.

When does the last Scotrail train leave in the revised timetable?

Here is a look at some of the last train times amid the temporary cuts in Monday to Friday services.

Drivers' union Aslef has said it will ballot members on industrial action after previously rejecting a 2.2% pay rise and balloted drivers over industrial action.

Ms Gilruth, who is expected to meet with ScotRail bosses on Friday, urged Aslef to continue to discuss the dispute with ScotRail bosses.

She said: “I would strongly encourage Aslef to continue that dialogue with ScotRail, the employer, because I’m not in the room as minister so I don’t want there to be allegations of political interference.

“It is absolutely right that ScotRail as the employer negotiate with Aslef in the room so that we can get to that mutually agreeable outcome and we can remove this temporary timetable that has to be brought in.

“This timetable is a temporary timetable and I don’t want it to be in place for a minute longer.”

Speaking on Thursday, Aslef Scottish organiser Kevin Lindsay accused the Scottish Government and ScotRail of handling the dispute "appallingly".

He said: “We need a fair pay deal and there must also be a clear and proactive plan to recruit more drivers.

“Aslef stands ready to resume talks with the company anytime, anywhere, any place.

“We have said this from day one and today we repeat that call. Relying on drivers to work rest days is no way to run a 21st-century railway.

“This situation will not be resolved if ScotRail fails to engage in meaningful talks.”