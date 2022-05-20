AS Portugal, Spain, the United States and the UK have now confirmed outbreaks of monkeypox, it’s high time we acknowledged that continuing to mistreat animals risks triggering the next global pandemic.

There has been a ten-fold increase in human cases of monkeypox since the 1970s, and a scientific report in February – “The changing epidemiology of human monkeypox—A potential threat? A systematic review” –warned that the threat from it should “not be underestimated”.

Snatching animals from their natural homes, confining them to filthy cages in unnaturally close proximity at markets or on farms, and eating them, will lead to more zoonotic diseases like monkeypox, with unpredictable mutations and potentially deadly outcomes.

Monkeypox was first seen outside Africa in 2003, when it spread to humans from exotic animals exported to be kept as pets. It can also be caught by eating animals infected with the virus.

Around three-quarters of recently-emerged infectious diseases in humans, including SARS, swine flu, and Covid-19, were transferred from other species.

Humans must act fast to prevent the next pandemic – which would bring more death, disease, and disruption to our daily lives – and we can start by leaving animals in peace.

It’s time we all played our part in moving towards a safer future by eating only healthy and nutritious plant-based food.

Jennifer White, Media and Communications Manager, PETA Foundation, London.

PAYING THE PENALTY IN SEVILLE

﻿THE results of the recent FA Cup Final between Liverpool and Chelsea, and Rangers’ journey to Seville, are the latest demonstrations of the glaringly unfair and inappropriate means of deciding matches, introduced at the behest of those who now control football world-wide – the television companies, in order to suit programme scheduling.

Penalty shoot-outs are accurately described as lotteries: in other words, activities whose outcome is entirely dependent on luck or chance. They bear no relation whatsoever to what has transpired during the previous 120 minutes.

In days of yore, when football was run for the supporters, drawn major matches were replayed until a result was achieved.

Another method occasionally employed to decide the winner was simply to toss a coin at the end of a drawn game –

a method which, unlike the penalty shoot-out, did not pretend to be anything other than the result of pure chance.

In the absence of any resolution of matches by a means which relates directly to the foregoing proceedings, logic would suggest that they be abandoned and results be decided by penalty shoot-outs of whatever duration.

Duncan Macintyre, Greenock.

COSTS OF REPORTING FROM SPAIN

HOW much did it cost BBC licence-fee payers to send three reporters (two of whom are not recognised as sports reporters) and their entourage of producers, cameramen, sound engineers and make-up assistants to Seville for a three-minute slot on the Europa League final on BBC Scotland’s news programme?

What makes it laughable is that none of them were inside the stadium where the match was taking place.

Who in senior management thought it was a good way to waste money at a time when the broadcaster is continually complaining about a lack of cash to spend on programmes?

Alan McGibbon, Paisley.

WELL DONE, RANGERS

THOUGH not a Rangers fan I think it important that they receive widespread praise for their feat in reaching a European final.

Along the way they defeated several strong outfits from across the Continent, and they put up an excellent display in the final itself.

I think that in doing so they raised the profile of the domestic Scottish game. It was about time that our major clubs had a serious tilt at European silverware.

I have grown tired of hearing and reading about English pundits – former footballers and so-called ‘quality broadsheet’ journalists alike – lazily dismissing the quality of the Scottish game, ignoring the gross disparity in TV broadcast revenue between England and Scotland.

Yes, Celtic and Rangers dominate the topmost league here, but the European performances by Rangers in recent months and the determined displays by our national team give me – and, I hope, many other Scottish supporters – hope fo the future.

S. Gray, Glasgow.

IN PRAISE OF DIVERSITY

I JOIN Sarah MacIntyre in applauding Thelma Edward’s declaration that “we are not all the same” (letters, May 16 and18).

It is perhaps worth noting that The Herald diarist and wise homespun philosopher, Lorne Jackson, included my contribution at the beginning of 2021 that while I’m an individual and some are eccentrics, there are others who are off their bloody heads. I rest my case. Diversity rules. Ok?

R Russell Smith, Largs.

LAWRENCE, THE PRINCE OF MUCK

MAXWELL MacLeod’s obituary of Lawrence MacEwen (“Lawrence MacEwen, laird who became famous as the ‘Prince of Muck’”, HeraldScotland, May 18) indeed summed him up perfectly.

Lawrence’s tall, Viking-like presence and that ready smile was how we found him when I was filming with Tom Weir on the Island.

He met us off the ferry at Port Mor with the tractor and trailer to carry all the camera equipment and luggage and an we walked to the recently built hotel at the Harbour.

He was a most generous host with his time. I can testify to his policy of interviewing each prospective resident. He had advertised for a boatman and during the interview asked whether the candidate was married.

“No” replied the candidate “but happy to do so if that gets me the job” That candidate immediately went to his girlfriend and announced not only that they were moving to Muck, but that they were getting married.

It was a privilege to have met Lawrence, one of nature’s Gentlemen, even for the short time we were there, but those memories linger long. My thoughts go to his wife Jenny and their children. RIP Lawrence.

Dermot McQuarrie, Pompano Beach, Florida.