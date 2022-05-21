Football fans are being warned train services could be cancelled due to a shortage of drivers.

Rangers are set to face Hearts in the Scottish Cup final at Hampden on Saturday.

Expecting a high number of fans to head to the Glasgow stadium, ScotRail assured that more seats were being added to trains travelling between Glasgow Central and Mount Florida.

However, the newly-nationalised rail operator warned that some services could be cancelled due to a lack of drivers.

It comes as 700 services are set to be cut as part of a temporary timetable being rolled from Monday.

Having been unable to train up new drivers during the pandemic, ScotRail previously stated it would have had an extra 130 drivers.

The lack of newly-trained drivers has seen many drivers forced to work overtime and on their rest days.

Drivers' union ASLEF said it would ballot its members or industrial action over pay. A number of drivers have since refused to work overtime or on rest days.

Football fans have been advised to keep informed on ScotRail's social media and to ensure they leave extra time for travel.

The statement added: "Please be aware that queuing systems will be in place at key stations across the network before and after the final whistle, so take this in to account when planning your journey.

"Buying your return tickets to either Mount Florida or Kings Park in advance via the mTicket system on the ScotRail app will reduce your need to queue on the day."

Fans were also reminded that the carrying and consumption of alcohol is prohibited on the ScotRail network.