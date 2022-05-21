A second osprey chick has hatched at a Scottish reserve with a third expected within a couple days.
The osprey chicks at the Lowes Wildlife Reserve in Perthshire are helping ensure a future for the species which were driven to extinction in the UK in the 20th century.
A crack was spotted on an egg at a nest at 12.33pm on Friday and at 3.24am the next day the chick emerged. It follows the hatching of the first osprey of the season on Thursday.
Around 300 pairs now breed in the UK each summer with most migrating to west Africa for the winter.
Sara Rasmussen, Perthshire ranger at the Scottish Wildlife Trust said: “We’re thrilled that the second egg has hatched and we’re hoping to see a third chick by Monday.
"It will be fascinating to watch these young birds grow and develop.”
The chicks will grow rapidly and are dependent on regular deliveries of fish brought to the nest by male osprey LM12, and fed to them by female osprey NC0.
For much of the 20th century ospreys were extinct in Britain until numbers began to recover in the 1960s.
Historically, ospreys were killed because they were seen as a threat to fish stocks used for food, and were considered vermin because they ate trout and salmon.
Alongside agriculture and pollution destroying nesting sites, the historic hobbies of specimen collecting, taxidermy and egg collection, greatly reduced breeding success.
After a slow start, there has been a steady increase in osprey breeding success in the UK, from two pairs in 1967, 150 pairs in 2000, and around double that today.
Why are you making commenting on HeraldScotland only available to subscribers?
It should have been a safe space for informed debate, somewhere for readers to discuss issues around the biggest stories of the day, but all too often the below the line comments on most websites have become bogged down by off-topic discussions and abuse.
heraldscotland.com is tackling this problem by allowing only subscribers to comment.
We are doing this to improve the experience for our loyal readers and we believe it will reduce the ability of trolls and troublemakers, who occasionally find their way onto our site, to abuse our journalists and readers. We also hope it will help the comments section fulfil its promise as a part of Scotland's conversation with itself.
We are lucky at The Herald. We are read by an informed, educated readership who can add their knowledge and insights to our stories.
That is invaluable.
We are making the subscriber-only change to support our valued readers, who tell us they don't want the site cluttered up with irrelevant comments, untruths and abuse.
In the past, the journalist’s job was to collect and distribute information to the audience. Technology means that readers can shape a discussion. We look forward to hearing from you on heraldscotland.com
Comments & Moderation
Readers’ comments: You are personally liable for the content of any comments you upload to this website, so please act responsibly. We do not pre-moderate or monitor readers’ comments appearing on our websites, but we do post-moderate in response to complaints we receive or otherwise when a potential problem comes to our attention. You can make a complaint by using the ‘report this post’ link . We may then apply our discretion under the user terms to amend or delete comments.
Post moderation is undertaken full-time 9am-6pm on weekdays, and on a part-time basis outwith those hours.Read the rules here