A man has been charged in connection with the death of man in North Lanarkshire.

A 32-year-old man is due to appear at Hamilton Sheriff Court on Monday in connection with the death of Samuel Hamilton, 56, in Bellshill.

The 56-year-old's elderly mother found him seriously injured outside his home in Thorndean Avenue at about 11.30pm on Wednesday.

Emergency services were called and he was pronounced dead at the scene.

The 32-year-old suspect was arrested by Police Scotland officers on Friday.

On Saturday, police said he had been charged in connection with the death.