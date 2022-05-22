Kathyrn Joseph
The Great Eastern Festival
The Queen’s Hall, Edinburgh
****
Kara kennedy
Kathryn Joseph is back with her new album a success in Edinburgh festival
“I’m not very fun,” claimed Kathryn Joseph in between songs at The Great Eastern festival in Edinburgh. Although the crowd roared, she had a point. Her songs - spanned over three albums - accompanied by her impressive piano playing and ethereal voice are melancholic.
But her personality makes up for the sadness in her songs. Throughout, she jovially interacted with the crowd and even encouraged heckling. Especially when one shouted “you’re the best.” There are many more things I’d like to say about Jospeh’s conversations with the audience, but most of it is unprintable. You’ll have to see her for yourself.
Joseph’s latest album, from for you who are the wronged came out just a month ago. The fact that the songs, like what is keeping you alive makes me want to kill them for have been available to listen to for less than one month didn’t seem to hinder the crowds ability to join in. In this case, the beautiful sorrow in the tracks seemed to bind everyone together, as the crowd, young and old, swayed.
The Queen’s Hall, where Joseph played as one of the festival’s main acts, was lined with plush seats on the ground level and the balcony. Instead of sitting - like I did after tackling the monster hill on the way to the venue - the crowds congretated right infront of the stage, remaining there for the entirety of her fourty five minute set.
“Cheers,” she said cheerfully as she disappeared backstage after the show. The crowd, in unison, raised their beers. I think you could measure how much of a success the show had been by the amount of liquid splashed on the floor by fans. After the show she handed out signed envelopes filled with postcards. Aside from her singing career, she dabbles in photography that she publishes on her social media.
The venue was split over three buildings in Edinburgh; Summerhall, The Queen’s Hall, and King’s Hall. The combination of short queues, great weather, ample bars and lovely, spacious outdoor areas made it a great success, and it also reminded me that the world, however slowly, is finally getting back to normal, and I think live music is integral to that. If you want to see Kathryn Joseph for yourself, and hear what it is that I couldn’t possibly print, you can find her live shows on her website.
