CAN you imagine anything more traditional that a jubilee celebration, and that scion of tradition, Harvey Nichols is pushing the boat out with a cocktail fit for a queen.

For the Queen's 70th jubilee, they have created a cocktail called Lillibet which is a combination of three royal favourites, gin, vermouth and champagne, aided and abetted by strawberry liqueur and a strawberry garnish to add some decor. It's available in Harvey Nics bars up and down the UK including Edinburgh. If you really want to celebrate in style, they are hosting a special seven-course tasting menu with one course for each decade of Her Majesty's reign, in the 4th floor brassiere with its fabulous views of the castle on June 2.