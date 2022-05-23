THE last two years have proved challenging for singers. So it was for the 130-strong Bearsden Choir, a fine and much-expanded amateur choir who have spent the Covid years coming together virtually in solitude, or masked-up and so socially distanced that only half the choir could fit in the rehearsal hall at one time.

Sunday's fine afternoon concert put paid to all that, their first live event back in Glasgow's City Halls since 2019, and fronted as ever by professional soloists, and a musical programme – Haydn and Mozart choral stalwarts – that showcased the qualities of this well-drilled choir under their driven Music Director Andrew Nunn.