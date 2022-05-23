When selling a car, sometimes convenience comes at a cost.

And that certainly seems to be the case for motorists in Scotland, with research commissioned by online used-car marketplace Motorway finding that 45% of sellers in Scotland sold their car for less than they knew it was worth.

Research also uncovered that 59% of Scottish sellers put off selling their car more than once due to the hassle, with data showing that sellers in Scotland are losing out on an average of £935 when selling their car.

Among Britons more generally, nearly a third of sellers (32%) were willing to compromise on price for the sake of a quick sale.

70% of Brits feel they need to compromise on either time or money when selling their car, with three quarters (76%) finding the process of selling their car daunting.

With a third (32%) of us saying we don't have the time to find the best price and one in four (28%) of us accepting the first offer for our car, it's clear that we’re not getting the best value when it comes to selling our motors.

As time is of the essence for sellers, almost half (49%) are likely to have lost money when selling their car because they didn't do simple things like buying new floor mats, changing the oil and making small repairs. Other common oversights and issues among everyone polled include not having an up-to-date service history (14%), not having their car valued before sale (12%) and struggling with paperwork (10%).

Seven in 10 drivers admitted putting off selling their car because of the hassle, and 76% said they found the process of selling their car daunting. It also emerged over two thirds (69%) have felt out of depth when selling their vehicle with 64% ending up feeling ripped off. The biggest desires when selling were getting the highest price, a speedy sale and minimising the effort required.

When selling their car, only 14% felt very confident they got a good price, with an acceptance by 69% that they would be willing to take an offer less than market value in order to make the process easier. 62% admit they regret rushing to sell cars in the past because they received less money for them as a result.

