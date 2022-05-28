As the latest generation of dynamic SUV arrives, Jack Evans takes a look at its main rivals.

The new Range Rover Sport is here, with this new generation of dynamic SUV debuting an edgy new look, as well as a luxurious but high-tech interior.

It's accompanied by a range of more efficient yet performance-driven engines for an all-encompassing driving experience.

But while the original Range Rover Sport had the market largely to itself, things aren't quite as simple these days.

So, what is this new Sport going up against? Let's take a look...

1. Porsche Cayenne

Porsche's Cayenne is often seen as the go-to option when it comes to performance-orientated SUVs, with this big-hitter bringing more agility than you might expect from a car of this size. It's available as a more dramatic-looking Coupe, too, broadening the Cayenne's abilities.

There are a number of punchy engines and specifications available too, with the dynamic GTS version and its turbocharged petrol V6 being a particular highlight.

2. BMW X5

Classy and refined, the X5 is a great choice for those drivers looking for a solid all-rounder. The most recent version has all manner of features, while top-rung M Competition versions deliver a whole lot of performance courtesy of a twin-turbocharged V8 engine.

But even 'regular' models deliver in terms of performance, while retaining that quality ride that helps to swallow up longer journeys.

3. Audi Q7

The seven-seater Q7 definitely has versatility on its side, with those seven chairs making it a real hit with those who frequently have to carry a number of passengers. It's well built, too, with high-end materials used throughout.

Again, like others on this list, there's a performance offering in the SQ7, with its 500bhp turbocharged V8 engine bringing impressively brisk acceleration.

4. Mercedes-Benz GLE

The latest GLE is a masterclass in comfort, with a well-managed ride making it into a car that'll happily swallow up the longest of journeys. It's backed by a series of refined engine choices, as well as high-performance units fitted to AMG models.

Plus, there's the option to have the GLE with seven seats, broadening its appeal and practicality even further.

5. Volvo XC90

The Volvo XC90 really does punch above its weight in this class, bringing hugely impressive build quality and attention to detail for a really competitive price. It's efficient, too, with the plug-in hybrid variants being particularly good on fuel.

The cabin is an excellent place to be, too, with all seven seats providing plenty of space. The large central infotainment system is one of the best around, too.

6. Jaguar F-Pace

Our final rival comes from within the Jaguar Land Rover group itself - the Jaguar F-Pace. It's Jaguar's largest SUV and, thanks to some recent updates, is now more accomplished than ever, channeling some of the dynamic driving characteristics from the firm's sports cars into one high-riding, practical car.

The range-topping SVR model is particularly exciting thanks to its supercharged V8 engine and bellowing soundtrack.