There’s something about classic cars that have the potential to get people talking.
Whether it’s due to their cultural impact or the driving experience, there are many modern cars which have the potential to be up-and-coming classics.
Identifying these isn’t easy, but leading online used-car marketplace Motorway.co.uk has polled a number of dealers from its extensive network of verified car dealers, to reveal their top 10 ‘future classics’.
These are cars which are expected to soar in value over the next decade, and includes everything from exotic coupes, such as the Jaguar XK R-S GT, to surprise inclusions such as the Rover 75 V8. Whether you own a Fiat or Ferrari, there are plenty of interesting, fun and unexpectedly common cars in the list which could soon become ‘classics’.
Alex Buttle, consumer spokesperson from Motorway said: “Our network of verified dealers is over 5,000 strong and every day, they compete to offer the best price for the cars our customers want to sell.
“When it comes to predicting future classics, there are a few key signs to look out for including rarity, styling and desirability. Quirky and unique features can also go a long way to adding potential value, such as the Abarth’s unique dog ring gearbox.
“Regardless of whether you’re selling now or in years to come, visit Motorway.co.uk for an instant valuation and great price”.
Rover 75 V8, 2004
It might raise the eyebrows of some for a Rover 75 to make a list of ‘future classics’, but the V8 version is a different beast which has, in recent years, been soaring in popularity. Driving the rear wheels the 4.6-litre engine and smooth automatic transmission offer refined and effortless performance entirely in keeping with the long-distance, no object associations of this historic British brand.
Alpine A110S, 2019
The beautiful Alpine A110S is a lightweight coupe characterised by high engine power, a focused chassis setup and refined design elements. The A110S was engineered to deliver sharp handling response and high-speed stability. The smart styling flourishes both inside and out help to amplify the car’s purposeful nature and give it true potential to become a future classic.
Aston Martin Cygnet, 2011
Another surprise inclusion to the bracket of ‘future classics’ is Aston Martin’s Cygnet - a miniature city car which helped to set a new benchmark for compact luxury. The Cygnet was built upon nearly one hundred years of experience and Aston Martin heritage of high performance sports cars, grand tourers, and competitive racing machines, all of which helped to create a truly luxurious solution to urban mobility.
Jaguar XK R-S GT, 2014
The beastly looking XKR-S GT was specially developed by Jaguar to be a road-going iteration of the XK coupe. With numerous aerodynamic and suspension changes from the original XK model, plus the addition of carbon ceramic brakes, the Jaguar XKR-S GT offers race-car inspired performance in a car that is road legal…somehow.
Alfa Romeo Stelvio Quadrifoglio, 2018
Alfa Romeo’s unexpected contribution to the shortlist of future classics is its latest model of the Stelvio Quadrifoglio. Built with many class-topping features, the premium compact SUV immediately set a new benchmark in its segment. With its design, performance and technology, Stelvio Quadrifoglio is officially the fastest SUV around the circuit, having registered a new record for its class on the iconic Nürburgring racetrack at 7 minutes 51.7 seconds.
Ford Focus RS, 2016
Ford’s popular high-performance road car helped to pioneer the Ford Performance All-Wheel-Drive system, and still delivers class-leading cornering speed and performance. The 2016 Focus RS introduced advanced performance technologies, and was the first Ford RS equipped with selectable Drive Modes - including an industry-first ‘Drift Mode’ - a feature which only adds to its potential value.
Abarth 695 Biposto, 2014
The only road legal production car with an optional ‘dog ring gearbox’ is the Abarth 695 Biposto. The 695 Biposto is the most extreme version of the Abarth - essentially a Fiat 500 - with a 1.4 litre turbo engine. The car weighs just under a tonne at 997kg and accelerates from 0-62 in a remarkable 5.9 seconds.
Fiat 124 Spider, 2017
The 2017 version of the Fiat 124 Spider revives the classic styling and typically Italian performance of the original to a new generation. Paying homage to the original open-top 124 Spider that launched 50 years ago, the 2017 124 Spider delivers an authentic Italian roadster experience filled with driving excitement and technology, combined with a classic Italian design.
Edition 1 Mercedes, 2016
The special “Edition 1” model of the Mercedes-AMG C63 Coupé marks an extraordinary and powerful combination of exclusive design and equipment characterised and inspired by the aesthetics of future Mercedes-AMG racing coupés, which went on to compete in the popular DTM racing series in 2016.
Lotus Exige S1, 2000
Last but not least on the list is the beautifully crafted Lotus Exige S1 - a lightweight sports car first released in 2000 from the East Anglian-based brand. Under the rear engine was a 177bhp 1.8-litre engine. This, combined with the car’s weight of just 780kg, allows the Exige to shoot from 0-62mph in just 4.7 seconds.
