Vandals have smashed the windows in a Scots bank in an overnight attack.
Police Scotland is investigating the damage done to the Barclays branch on Union Street in Aberdeen.
The vandalism was first reported to the force around 4am on Tuesday, May 24.
It comes just days after a glass door at a Glasgow Barclays was smashed to pieces.
Shocked employees were seen analysing the damage at the Argyle Street branch on Friday, May 20.
It is understood the two incidents are not being treated as linked.
Damage to Glasgow city centre bank branch (Image: May 20, 2022)
Speaking about the vandalism in Aberdeen, a spokesman for Barclays said: “We are working hard to get the Union Street branch open as soon as we possibly can.”
A police spokesperson said: “Around 4am on Tuesday, May 24, we received a report of damage to the windows of a business premises in Union Street, Aberdeen.
“Inquiries are ongoing to establish the full circumstances.”
