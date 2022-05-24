It is said to give the skin a dewy freshness that looks as if you have given your complexion an invigorating workout.
Celebrities include Kim Kardashian, Jennifer Lopez and Emma Stone have endorsed the benefits of oxygen facials.
At just shy of £100 the treatment doesn't come cheap but for those who don't want to go down the injectibles route yet (or ever) it compares favourably cost-wise.
The Aesthetics Club, in Bearsden, offers the Intraceuticals facial, which delivers both oxygen and anti-ageing hero hyluaronic acid deep into the skin, painlessly.
I enjoy facials mostly for the relaxation and this one delivers a hefty dose of down time as well as perking up my dry and a-bit-lacklustre skin.
The treatment begins with a deep cleanse followed by an enzyme exfoliator to purify and prepare the skin for treatment.
It's quite a rigorous buffing but my skin suffers no ill-effects and I realise I'm probably not doing this properly.
My therapist then removes the exfoliator with a luxurious brightening cleanser and mentions that the top of my forehead at the scalp is a little dehydrated so my daily moisturiser is probably missing that spot.
The oxygen treatment is delivered with a small hand held device, which is infused with medical grade serums that are tailored to the skin type.
It feels very much like getting a spray tan on the face, a bit ticklish and cool but not unpleasant.
I'm advised to wear sunblock for the next few days as there may be some increased sensitivity but that's it.
The salon recommends a course of six treatments but I can see the effects immediately. My skin looks more even toned and plumper and it feels deeply moisturised.
While they recommend going make-up for the rest of the day, it would be a lovely treatment before a night-out.
Intraceuticals facial is priced £95 at The Aesthetics Club, 161 Bearsden Road, Milngavie.
theaestheticsclub.co.uk
