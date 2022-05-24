Scots stand a chance of catching a glimpse of the northern lights later this week amid expected geomagnetic storms.

The Met Office confirmed the display of lights could be enhanced overnight between May 26 and 27.

Officially known as an aurora borealis, northern lights appear when there is activity on the sun.

Atoms and molecules from the earth's atmosphere collide with particles from the sun, resulting in northern lights.

When will you be able to see the Northern Lights in Scotland?





A Met Office Aurora Forecast shows the best times to spot the lights would be around midnight from Wednesday to Thursday.

A lower chance of seeing the lights is predicted overnight between Thursday and Friday.

The forecasters warned that chance of spotting the lights may be limited by the shorter nights and longer days.

In order to stand the chance of spotting them, it is best to travel away from light pollution in cities.

Clear skies are also necessary to stand a chance of spotting the lights.

The official Met Office forecast says: "The auroral oval is expected to remain close to background levels on May 24 and 25 with weak geomagnetic activity.

"There is a slight chance of geomagnetic storms on 26th May, which could result in visible aurora, although this will be limited by the short night-time periods in the northern hemisphere summer."