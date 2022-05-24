Scots stand a chance of catching a glimpse of the northern lights later this week amid expected geomagnetic storms.
The Met Office confirmed the display of lights could be enhanced overnight between May 26 and 27.
Officially known as an aurora borealis, northern lights appear when there is activity on the sun.
Atoms and molecules from the earth's atmosphere collide with particles from the sun, resulting in northern lights.
When will you be able to see the Northern Lights in Scotland?
A Met Office Aurora Forecast shows the best times to spot the lights would be around midnight from Wednesday to Thursday.
A lower chance of seeing the lights is predicted overnight between Thursday and Friday.
The forecasters warned that chance of spotting the lights may be limited by the shorter nights and longer days.
In order to stand the chance of spotting them, it is best to travel away from light pollution in cities.
Clear skies are also necessary to stand a chance of spotting the lights.
The official Met Office forecast says: "The auroral oval is expected to remain close to background levels on May 24 and 25 with weak geomagnetic activity.
"There is a slight chance of geomagnetic storms on 26th May, which could result in visible aurora, although this will be limited by the short night-time periods in the northern hemisphere summer."
Why are you making commenting on HeraldScotland only available to subscribers?
It should have been a safe space for informed debate, somewhere for readers to discuss issues around the biggest stories of the day, but all too often the below the line comments on most websites have become bogged down by off-topic discussions and abuse.
heraldscotland.com is tackling this problem by allowing only subscribers to comment.
We are doing this to improve the experience for our loyal readers and we believe it will reduce the ability of trolls and troublemakers, who occasionally find their way onto our site, to abuse our journalists and readers. We also hope it will help the comments section fulfil its promise as a part of Scotland's conversation with itself.
We are lucky at The Herald. We are read by an informed, educated readership who can add their knowledge and insights to our stories.
That is invaluable.
We are making the subscriber-only change to support our valued readers, who tell us they don't want the site cluttered up with irrelevant comments, untruths and abuse.
In the past, the journalist’s job was to collect and distribute information to the audience. Technology means that readers can shape a discussion. We look forward to hearing from you on heraldscotland.com
Comments & Moderation
Readers’ comments: You are personally liable for the content of any comments you upload to this website, so please act responsibly. We do not pre-moderate or monitor readers’ comments appearing on our websites, but we do post-moderate in response to complaints we receive or otherwise when a potential problem comes to our attention. You can make a complaint by using the ‘report this post’ link . We may then apply our discretion under the user terms to amend or delete comments.
Post moderation is undertaken full-time 9am-6pm on weekdays, and on a part-time basis outwith those hours.Read the rules here