A CRUISE ship has been impounded at Greenock following a swoop by Maritime and Coastguard Agency inspectors who found a raft of serious 'deficiencies' with the vessel.
The Ocean Atlantic ship — operated by Albatross Expeditions — arrived on Sunday but bosses have been forced to cancel a planned cruise around Scottish islands as a result of the safety alert.
Passengers were instructed to disembark from the 36-year-old ship and taxis were arranged to take them to hotels after it emerged that the vessel would not be allowed to leave Ocean Terminal.
It is understood that the ship has failed to comply with a catalogue of regulations, including ones pertaining to fire safety and pollution prevention.
The Maritime and Coastguard Agency (MCA) confirmed to our sister paper the Greenock Telegraph that Ocean Atlantic had been 'detained' after the series of breaches was found by its inspectors on Sunday.
An MCA spokeswoman said: "The MCA's survey and inspection team inspected the vessel Ocean Atlantic on May 22 and the vessel has been detained.
"It was detained as a result of deficiencies covering a variety of international convention requirements, including but not limited to, maintenance of firefighting equipment, crew familiarisation with drills, loadline requirements, pollution prevention requirements, and Maritime Labour Convention requirements."
Ocean Atlantic berthed in Greenock on Sunday morning after arriving in Inverclyde from the French port of Le Havre and she had been due to depart for Scottish islands, including Gigha, that evening.
She remained tied up at Ocean Terminal yesterday following the MCA inspection.
A spokesman for Albatross Expeditions said: "With the deepest regret, we had to inform our guests that their upcoming cruise to the Scottish isles had to be cancelled, due to a number of overlapping reasons in connection to our vessel's extended lay-up during the corona crisis.
"Our vessel, the Ocean Atlantic has not been in operation for the past two years, meaning all staff had been discharged, while the ship had to be reconditioned before the start of the current season.
"This has been a considerably more difficult process than expected, and we have unfortunately not been able to document that all safety procedures have been put in place before our expected departure on Sunday."
The company spokesman added: "It goes without saying that the safety of our guests comes first, which is why the decision to cancel the cruise was not up for discussion — although we are painfully aware of how regrettable this notice found all our guests.
"We will of course refund all issued tickets and ensure our guests' homebound flights to their respective destinations.
"We expect the uninterrupted start of our next cruise, Through the North Atlantic, later this week."
The MCA said: "Inspectors will reinspect when invited to do so by the company, and when the vessel is ready to demonstrate compliance with the requirements."
Why are you making commenting on HeraldScotland only available to subscribers?
It should have been a safe space for informed debate, somewhere for readers to discuss issues around the biggest stories of the day, but all too often the below the line comments on most websites have become bogged down by off-topic discussions and abuse.
heraldscotland.com is tackling this problem by allowing only subscribers to comment.
We are doing this to improve the experience for our loyal readers and we believe it will reduce the ability of trolls and troublemakers, who occasionally find their way onto our site, to abuse our journalists and readers. We also hope it will help the comments section fulfil its promise as a part of Scotland's conversation with itself.
We are lucky at The Herald. We are read by an informed, educated readership who can add their knowledge and insights to our stories.
That is invaluable.
We are making the subscriber-only change to support our valued readers, who tell us they don't want the site cluttered up with irrelevant comments, untruths and abuse.
In the past, the journalist’s job was to collect and distribute information to the audience. Technology means that readers can shape a discussion. We look forward to hearing from you on heraldscotland.com
Comments & Moderation
Readers’ comments: You are personally liable for the content of any comments you upload to this website, so please act responsibly. We do not pre-moderate or monitor readers’ comments appearing on our websites, but we do post-moderate in response to complaints we receive or otherwise when a potential problem comes to our attention. You can make a complaint by using the ‘report this post’ link . We may then apply our discretion under the user terms to amend or delete comments.
Post moderation is undertaken full-time 9am-6pm on weekdays, and on a part-time basis outwith those hours.Read the rules here