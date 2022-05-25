IT was closed for more than five years, cost almost £70 million to refurbish and was being hailed as a venue which could help aid Glasgow’s recovery from the pandemic.

Before it closed its doors in 2016, The Burrell Collection had seen its visitor numbers decline, after it opened in a blaze of glory in 1983, attracting more than 12 million visitors in its first three decades.

However, post-pandemic, just what would be the response to the revamped museum, housed in the stunning surroundings of Pollok Country Park?

It seems the public have taken to the new-look venue – in just 50 days since reopening on March 29, it has welcomed 124,034 people.

Glasgow Life, the charitable trust which runs it, says already it has welcomed nearly as many people as it did in the full year of 2016 before it closed for refurbishment.

Burrell staff member Kirsty McAdam looking at a display of glass goblets. Photograph by Colin Mearns.

The busiest single day so far was Good Friday, when nearly 5,000 visits were recorded.

Sir William Burrell, along with his wife, Constance, Lady Burrell, devoted more than 75 years of his life to amassing one of the world’s greatest personal art collections, which is now renowned for the quality of its Chinese art, exquisite stained glass and intricate tapestries.

It is the quality of the collection and the building itself which Glasgow Life’s new chief executive Susan Deighan, who took over from Dr Bridget McConnell who ran the city’s culture and leisure services for 24 years, believes will bring people back. She described the collection as Glasgow’s international calling card, that can attract people to the city.

The Burrell Collection reopened after a £69million refurbishment. Pictured are visitors in the north gallery. Photograph by Colin Mearns.

“The popularity of the Burrell Collection, coupled with the positive reaction from visitors, demonstrates the affection for the museum and collection,” said Ms Deighan.

“Visitors are able to appreciate more works than before, in a sustainable and significantly enhanced environment which gives the collection even greater protection for generations to come.

“With the Burrell reopening, we were just coming out of the pandemic. Were people still confident enough to come out and visit a big, busy public space? We hoped they would, and we are delighted so many people have visited. I think people are feeling it is warm and friendly, but world class.

“No-one can say that visitor numbers are back to where they were before the pandemic, so there must be a lot of local visitors.”

A special exhibition space will host its first event in August and focuses on Sir William, why he collected, and what motivated him.

There has been some criticism of the interactive aspects and touch points in the museum, but rather than dumbing down the collection, Ms Deighan says it shows there are separate audiences.

New Glasgow Life Chief Executive Susan Deighan

“There are two audiences and for some there are classic interpretations about the objects.

“For me it is about being a place for everyone and there might be people interested in the touch element of the exhibitions,” added Ms Deighan.

A south sider herself, the new chief has fond memories of growing up and enjoying the city’s cultural offerings.

“My first memories of going to a museum are of the old transport museum when it was at the Tramway and I just remember being amazed by it,” she said.

With the Burrell revamp costing £69m, there had been a question over whether it was a museum Glaswegians were fond of, and whether community facilities being compromised.

Ms Deighan said Glasgow Life is investing in other facilities, including the city’s libraries.

“We’ve spent nearly £10m on libraries with ongoing projects, so there is investment. We are also due to announce a consultation on the future of the People’s Palace.

“Hopefully people can see there is a real pattern of investment in local facilities as well as buildings like this that require a bit more money.”

Children from the Woodland Outdoor Kindergarten looking at paintings. Photograph by Colin Mearns.

Bailie Annette Christie, Chair of Glasgow Life, says the Burrell Collection is already realising its potential as a destination which will help recovery from the pandemic by bringing local people and other visitors to the south of Glasgow.

She said: “It is clear that interest in The Burrell Collection is undiminished, which is reflected by the strong visitor figures."

The collection is home to the Wagner garden carpet, which is one of the earliest surviving Persian garden carpets in the world, and has rarely been on public display since The Burrell Collection first opened in 1983.

Other highlights include Chinese pottery and porcelain produced over a 5,000-year period, making it one of the most significant collections of Chinese Art in Europe.