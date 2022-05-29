What is it?

A reliable budget instant printer from Kodak.

Good points?

Measuring 7.62 x 12.7 x 2.54 cm (3 x 5 x 1 in) and weighing less than 0.5kg (1 lb), the printer can be transported easily in a pocket or bag and connects to your smartphone or tablet via either Bluetooth or NFC wireless technologies. This provides seamless photograph printing without the need to lug around additional cables or battery packs.

Kodak has dispensed with expensive ink cartridges in favour of cheaper and more reliable zinc enthused photo paper. The 5 x 7.6 cm (2 x 3 in) sticky-backed material can also be used for stickers and pamphlets.

Embedded dye crystals create rich and detailed prints that are durable and capable of withstanding rips, smudges and crumpling, while being resistant to moisture. This helps prolong the longevity of the material and allow you to keep precious memories for decades.

Kodak Step Instant Printer

A small, built-in rechargeable lithium-ion battery gives enough power for 25 prints before needing to replenish the supply. Kodak's accompanying smartphone app is sleek and utilises an intuitive interface that has no sharp learning curve to edit images or alter settings.

Bad points?

The supplied charging cable type is micro-USB which is an ageing format, and you may not have readily available replacements handy if you lose it.

Best for ...

Old-school artists who believe in capturing a moment that should be viewed forever and not just consigned to a digital archive folder somewhere in the ether.

Avoid if ...

You are the impatient type as the one print per minute speed can feel slow, especially if someone is eagerly awaiting the final product.

Score: 8/10.

Kodak Step Instant Printer, £64.99 (amazon.co.uk)