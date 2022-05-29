What is it?
A reliable budget instant printer from Kodak.
Good points?
Measuring 7.62 x 12.7 x 2.54 cm (3 x 5 x 1 in) and weighing less than 0.5kg (1 lb), the printer can be transported easily in a pocket or bag and connects to your smartphone or tablet via either Bluetooth or NFC wireless technologies. This provides seamless photograph printing without the need to lug around additional cables or battery packs.
Kodak has dispensed with expensive ink cartridges in favour of cheaper and more reliable zinc enthused photo paper. The 5 x 7.6 cm (2 x 3 in) sticky-backed material can also be used for stickers and pamphlets.
Embedded dye crystals create rich and detailed prints that are durable and capable of withstanding rips, smudges and crumpling, while being resistant to moisture. This helps prolong the longevity of the material and allow you to keep precious memories for decades.
A small, built-in rechargeable lithium-ion battery gives enough power for 25 prints before needing to replenish the supply. Kodak's accompanying smartphone app is sleek and utilises an intuitive interface that has no sharp learning curve to edit images or alter settings.
Bad points?
The supplied charging cable type is micro-USB which is an ageing format, and you may not have readily available replacements handy if you lose it.
Best for ...
Old-school artists who believe in capturing a moment that should be viewed forever and not just consigned to a digital archive folder somewhere in the ether.
Avoid if ...
You are the impatient type as the one print per minute speed can feel slow, especially if someone is eagerly awaiting the final product.
Score: 8/10.
Kodak Step Instant Printer, £64.99 (amazon.co.uk)
Why are you making commenting on HeraldScotland only available to subscribers?
It should have been a safe space for informed debate, somewhere for readers to discuss issues around the biggest stories of the day, but all too often the below the line comments on most websites have become bogged down by off-topic discussions and abuse.
heraldscotland.com is tackling this problem by allowing only subscribers to comment.
We are doing this to improve the experience for our loyal readers and we believe it will reduce the ability of trolls and troublemakers, who occasionally find their way onto our site, to abuse our journalists and readers. We also hope it will help the comments section fulfil its promise as a part of Scotland's conversation with itself.
We are lucky at The Herald. We are read by an informed, educated readership who can add their knowledge and insights to our stories.
That is invaluable.
We are making the subscriber-only change to support our valued readers, who tell us they don't want the site cluttered up with irrelevant comments, untruths and abuse.
In the past, the journalist’s job was to collect and distribute information to the audience. Technology means that readers can shape a discussion. We look forward to hearing from you on heraldscotland.com
Comments & Moderation
Readers’ comments: You are personally liable for the content of any comments you upload to this website, so please act responsibly. We do not pre-moderate or monitor readers’ comments appearing on our websites, but we do post-moderate in response to complaints we receive or otherwise when a potential problem comes to our attention. You can make a complaint by using the ‘report this post’ link . We may then apply our discretion under the user terms to amend or delete comments.
Post moderation is undertaken full-time 9am-6pm on weekdays, and on a part-time basis outwith those hours.Read the rules here