The Homes

J.B. Mylet

Viper, £12.99

THE drab mid-60s in which The Homes takes place was a time when children needed resilience, stoicism, self-reliance and low expectations to get by – though much more so for the characters in Mylet’s remarkable debut, who are even more invisible, isolated and, in many cases, unwanted.

Based on the Quarriers orphan village near Bridge of Weir, where Mylet’s mother spent much of her childhood, The Homes is an institution housing the orphans of Glasgow, a sprawling place with 800 or so children spread across 30 cottages. It’s so big it has its own school, church, shops and children’s hospital.

The residents aren’t all orphans. Many were placed there for their own protection, or because their parents were unable to look after them due to mental illness or alcoholism. Like 12-year-old Lesley. She was put in The Homes when she was only three weeks old, and her mother comes to see her two or three times a year, telling Lesley, regretfully, that she can’t take her back yet.

Lesley lives in Cottage 5, alongside her best friend, the irrepressibly chatty Jonesy, and is one of only four children who aren’t educated on-site but attend a grammar school. Despite the hassle of the commute, Lesley loves going there. She particularly enjoys maths because she likes working problems out, a trait that threatens to get her into deep trouble when tragedy strikes the community.

One day, 15-year-old Jane Denton goes missing. Rumours abound that she’s gone off with a man. Shockingly, her dead body is found two days later, covered in stab wounds. Shortly afterwards, another girl, Sally Ward, disappears. She too is found dead, strangled by the side of a river two miles away. Lesley is terrified – all the girls are – but all the drama creates a frisson of excitement too. Frustrated by the police’s failure to find the killer, Lesley and Jonesy decide they will solve the case themselves.

The Homes can be a strict and loveless place (the story opens with Lesley psyching herself up to fight one of the bigger girls), but Mylet wisely resists the temptation to depict it as some kind of bleak Dickensian workhouse. Lesley and Jonesy are always making each other laugh, and Sunday dinner with their house-parents, Mr and Mrs Paterson, makes them feel “like we are a big normal family for one day of the week”. And, until now, it’s been safe. But now Lesley doesn’t feel safe at all. Any one of them could be next.

The story of an intrepid under-age investigator who aims to outwit the police is an overdone trope that can stretch patience and credibility, but here the murder mystery serves as the focus for Lesley’s wider concerns. As hinted by the title, The Homes is more about her need to belong: the agony of being rejected by her mother, her attachment to Jonesy and the sympathetic school psychologist Eadie and her inclination to reach out and offer compassion, even to an enemy.

In an unguarded voice that conveys her intelligence and courage while still passing convincingly as that of a smart 12-year-old girl, Mylet balances the whodunnit aspects with the painful lessons Lesley is learning about life as she struggles with her growing suspicion that there are no grown-ups who won’t, at some point, let her down.

It’s a testament to the strength of Mylet’s characterisation, and his ability to make us care about her, that by the end of this excellent debut the real question is not so much “Who committed the murders?” but “Where does Lesley go from here?”

ALASTAIR MABBOTT