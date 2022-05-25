The People's Palace and Winter Gardens is next in line for a massive refurbishment following the success of the revamped Burrell Collection.

Chief executive of Glasgow Life Susan Deighan said the future of the historic landmarks on Glasgow Green, which have fallen into decline in modern times, would be open to consultation this week.

It is understood upwards of £20 million will be needed to bring the buildings, which date from 1898, up to modern-day standards after they were closed in 2018.

Applications are expected to be made within the next months to secure funding for the buildings.

It is hoped the UK Government will support the project via the next phase of its £4.8 billion Levelling Up Fund, which closes for applications in July.

The project follows on from the successful £69m refurbishment of the Burrell Collection which attracted almost 125,000 visitors in its first 50 days since reopening on March 29.

Images emerged from inside the Winter Gardens

The People’s Palace was reopened for several months last year but had to be closed down again for emergency repairs after staff discovered that plaster was falling off its ceiling.

Ms Deighan said: “Our next big project will be the People's People and the Winter Gardens.

"We are going to be announcing a consultation on their future this week.

"We will be building the findings into a funding application that are working on at the moment that we hope to put in towards the end of the summer.

"The council has already committed £2.9 million worth of investment (for restoration work) and we want to use that as a lever for other national funding.”

Ms Deighan said the People’s Palace is at the heart of Glasgow Green and tells the story of the city, its culture and its people.

"As a child of Glasgow, it's very important to me personally," she added.

"Anybody who has lived or grown up in the city will have enormous emotional ties to the People’s Palace.

“Heritage isn’t just about built heritage.

"The People’s Palace tells the stories of Glasgow, but we have to ensure that those stories are contemporary and that they reflect where Glasgow is today.”

"From a cultural perspective in Glasgow, it’s a project that we really want to prioritise and the next one we’ve really got in our sights.

"We’ve always been committed to the People’s Palace – we’ve said that on many occasions.

"I would hope there’s been no question marks over its future.

"But this next phase will hopefully start to demonstrate that we mean what we say and that we’re working on it as our next priority."

The public can share their thoughts by completing an online survey, as well as attending ‘Out in the Open’, an outdoor event to be held at Glasgow Green on Saturday 11 June. Two public workshops will also be held next month.

Campaigners have been pushing for action on the People's Palace

Bailie Annette Christie, Chair of Glasgow Life, said: "The People's Palace and Winter Gardens is one of Glasgow’s most treasured spaces. It holds a special place in the hearts of Glaswegians and is much loved by visitors to the city. It has a proud reputation as the home of Glasgow’s social history; a museum that tells the city’s story, and where people can see something of their family’s life in the many wonderful displays on show."

The Burrell Collection has attracted 125,000 visitors since reopening

She added: “As an historic building, substantial investment is required to secure the sustainable future of the People’s Palace and Winter Gardens. Together with Glasgow City Council, Glasgow Life is committed to preserving this invaluable heritage asset for future generations. We recognise the significant public affection that exists for both spaces and our approach will ensure local people can have a say in shaping their future.

“The hugely successful refurbishment of The Burrell Collection shows the scale of our ambition to protect Glasgow’s outstanding cultural heritage. In partnership with others our focus is now firmly on ensuring People’s Palace continues to provide a fit-for-purpose home for these cherished, important collections.”

An online survey is now open and New Practice is also inviting people who live in the Calton ward, where People’s Palace and Winter Gardens is located, and surrounding areas to apply to attend two public workshops taking place on June 28 and 29.