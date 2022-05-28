Scotland has a number of events planned to commemorate the Queen's 70th reign, ranging from street parties to special events.
The Register Club, Edinburgh
The Queen's Jubilee Afternoon Tea at The Register Club on St Andrew Square will undoubtedly be the most lavish of them all.
From June 1st to the end of the month, one of Edinburgh's most prestigious cocktail lounges will invite guests to a feast fit for royalty, with a variety of sweet and savoury treats made with the finest seasonal ingredients. You can even toast the Queen's 70 years on the throne with a glass of Champagne for an additional cost.
IG: @theregisterclub
Old Fruitmarket, Glasgow
World-famous drag star BenDeLaCreme is coming to The Old Fruitmarket with an artful blend of comedy, burlesque, and live music. Her critically acclaimed cabaret show portrays the vivacious queen as a bride-to-be ready to tie the knot.
In this hilarious production on June 2nd, join her as she tackles the pitfalls of marriage and love (with a visit from cupid himself!).
Harvey Nichols, Edinburgh
The luxury department store invites us to toast Her Majesty with their limited-edition Platinum Jubilee Cocktail, Lilibet, created in collaboration with Ramsbury Single Estate.
This cocktail could be considered a deconstructed version of the Queen's favourite drink, a Gin and Dubonnet. It contains the Queen's three favourite alcoholic beverages, which are all perfectly combined: Gin, Vermouth, and Champagne.
IG @harveynichols
The Black Watch Castle, Perth
Bring your garden rugs and enjoy the Black Watch Castle grounds with a Jubilee inspired picnic lunch while listening to 1950s music. Your ticket includes a delicious picnic lunch box, all-day Museum access, and fun, family crafts.
PHIL MACHUGH
Tweet: @HelloSkapa
IG: @HelloSkapa
Why are you making commenting on HeraldScotland only available to subscribers?
It should have been a safe space for informed debate, somewhere for readers to discuss issues around the biggest stories of the day, but all too often the below the line comments on most websites have become bogged down by off-topic discussions and abuse.
heraldscotland.com is tackling this problem by allowing only subscribers to comment.
We are doing this to improve the experience for our loyal readers and we believe it will reduce the ability of trolls and troublemakers, who occasionally find their way onto our site, to abuse our journalists and readers. We also hope it will help the comments section fulfil its promise as a part of Scotland's conversation with itself.
We are lucky at The Herald. We are read by an informed, educated readership who can add their knowledge and insights to our stories.
That is invaluable.
We are making the subscriber-only change to support our valued readers, who tell us they don't want the site cluttered up with irrelevant comments, untruths and abuse.
In the past, the journalist’s job was to collect and distribute information to the audience. Technology means that readers can shape a discussion. We look forward to hearing from you on heraldscotland.com
Comments & Moderation
Readers’ comments: You are personally liable for the content of any comments you upload to this website, so please act responsibly. We do not pre-moderate or monitor readers’ comments appearing on our websites, but we do post-moderate in response to complaints we receive or otherwise when a potential problem comes to our attention. You can make a complaint by using the ‘report this post’ link . We may then apply our discretion under the user terms to amend or delete comments.
Post moderation is undertaken full-time 9am-6pm on weekdays, and on a part-time basis outwith those hours.Read the rules here