Scotland has a number of events planned to commemorate the Queen's 70th reign, ranging from street parties to special events.

The Register Club, Edinburgh

The Queen's Jubilee Afternoon Tea at The Register Club on St Andrew Square will undoubtedly be the most lavish of them all.

From June 1st to the end of the month, one of Edinburgh's most prestigious cocktail lounges will invite guests to a feast fit for royalty, with a variety of sweet and savoury treats made with the finest seasonal ingredients. You can even toast the Queen's 70 years on the throne with a glass of Champagne for an additional cost.

Old Fruitmarket, Glasgow

World-famous drag star BenDeLaCreme is coming to The Old Fruitmarket with an artful blend of comedy, burlesque, and live music. Her critically acclaimed cabaret show portrays the vivacious queen as a bride-to-be ready to tie the knot.

In this hilarious production on June 2nd, join her as she tackles the pitfalls of marriage and love (with a visit from cupid himself!).

Harvey Nichols, Edinburgh

The luxury department store invites us to toast Her Majesty with their limited-edition Platinum Jubilee Cocktail, Lilibet, created in collaboration with Ramsbury Single Estate.

This cocktail could be considered a deconstructed version of the Queen's favourite drink, a Gin and Dubonnet. It contains the Queen's three favourite alcoholic beverages, which are all perfectly combined: Gin, Vermouth, and Champagne.

The Black Watch Castle, Perth

Bring your garden rugs and enjoy the Black Watch Castle grounds with a Jubilee inspired picnic lunch while listening to 1950s music. Your ticket includes a delicious picnic lunch box, all-day Museum access, and fun, family crafts.

