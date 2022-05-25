A long-awaited report by Sue Gray into lockdown-flouting parties in Downing Street has placed responsibility on senior leaders that created a culture which allowed them to happen.
Sue Gray found that Boris Johnson and his staff repeatedly held gatherings in No. 10 during the pandemic.
The report states: "The senior leadership at the centre, both political and official, must bear responsibility for this culture."
The Prime Minister has faced repeated calls to resign during today's PMQs after he told MPs he was "as surprised and disappointed as anyone else in this House" by parts of the report.
A snap poll by YouGov showed that 59 per cent of Brits thought Boris Johnson should resign as Prime Minister, with 30 per cent of people stating he should remain.
The push is even higher with Labour voters of which 88 per cent believe he should resign and only 6 per cent of polled Labour supporters said he should remain.
Meanwhile, support for the Prime Minister is much higher among Conservative voters of which 63 per cent think he should remain in his current role. In this group, 27 per cent thought he should go.
