Spring Fling

2-5 June. Free. Across Dumfries and Galloway.

Scotland’s most southerly artists, right, are opening the doors of the studios for Spring Fling 2022, sharing their love of life in the remote beauty of the Rhins of Galloway. The three artists to discover are Glenda Waterworth, Linda Irving and Jane Fraser. During Spring Fling, visitors can see works from these artists in the galleries they actually worked in.

https://www.spring-fling.co.uk/

John Patrick Byrne - A Big Adventure

28 May - 18 September. Entry from £7.50. Kelvingrove Art Gallery and Museum, Argyle Street, Glasgow, G3 8AG.

This exhibition at Kelvingrove is the first retrospective of Scottish artist and writer John Byrne’s illustrious career for more than 20 years, capturing the energy and excitement of his work, and it shares the story of Byrne’s, right, fascinating life. One of the exhibition highlights is a room displaying over 40 self-portraits – the most ever displayed at one time which spans his career.

https://www.glasgowlife.org.uk/

Spring into Summer

30 May - 30 September. Free. No 13 Gallery, 13 High Street, Newport on Tay, DD6 8AB.

This exhibition at No 13 Gallery in Newport on Tay includes painting, printmaking, photography, ceramics and design. All of the art comes from independent artists based in north Fife, Dundee or Strathtay. All the work is available to purchase.

https://no13gallery.co.uk/

The Moon - Discover our Nearest Neighbour

30 May - 17 August. free. North Lanarkshire Heritage Centre, High Road, Motherwell, ML1 3HU.

Celebrate the 50th anniversary of the very last person to walk on the moon. See pieces of real moon rock, discover the science and mythology behind our nearest neighbour,

re-live historic moments in lunar discovery and discover the 5000-year history of man’s fascination with the moon.

https://culturenl.co.uk/

The Flourish

30 May - 4 June. Free. The Tolbooth, 4 High Street, Lanark, ML11 7EX.

This celebration of orchards explores the values and richness of the Clyde Valley. Orchards offer sustainable, ecologically diverse habitats supporting a variety of wildlife, inspiring artists, nature lovers, and local food producers. This exhibition features paintings, drawings, photography and craft inspired by orchards.

http://tolboothlanark.org/

Solo Exhibition by Lindsay Dudley

30 May - 5 June. Free. Weigh Ahead Gallery, 91-95 High Street, Dunblane, FK15 0ER.

Emerging Stirling artist Lindsay Dudley is hosting her first solo show at the Weigh Ahead Gallery in Dunblane. Her original

landscape paintings capture the beauty and intensity of the sea which are both captivating and evocative.

https://www.lindsaydudleyart.co.uk/

Human Threads

30 May - 28 August. Free. Tramway, 25 Albert Drive, Glasgow, G41 2PE.

This large-scale, multi-sensory exhibition has been curated by Edinburgh’s Artlink and is presented in partnership with Tramway. After years of pioneering research by Artlink, the works expand our perceptions of what artwork might be and attempts to break down barriers of access to contemporary art.

https://www.tramway.org

100 Years of British Broadcasting

30 May - 24 September. Free. Museum of Communication, 131 High Street, Burntisland, KY3 9AA.

This year marked the centenary year of British broadcasting, marking both 100 years since the first experimental scheduled broadcasts were made and the start of the BBC. This exhibition features a timeline running throughout the 100 year period, highlighting famous radio and TV programmes and events.

http://www.museumofcommunication.org.uk/

The Silver Casket

30 May - 1 August. Free. Hawthornden Court, Chambers Street, Edinburgh, EH1 1JF.

Discover an iconic piece of Scotland’s national heritage – the silver casket believed to have been owned by Mary, Queen of Scots. The casket, believed to have been made in Paris between 1493 and 1510, is an extremely rare work of early French silver, which has survived over 450 years.

https://www.nms.ac.uk/

James Morrison - A Celebration

6-25 June. Free. The Scottish Gallery, 16 Dundas Street, Edinburgh, EH3 6HZ.

This June, the Scottish Gallery is celebrating the life and work of one of Scotland’s most-loved artists in a major retrospective.

The exhibition, taking place two years after his death, spans both floors of the gallery and showcases works spanning seven decades of

his life and work.

https://scottish-gallery.co.uk/exhibitions/

Charlotte Cohen