Spring Fling
2-5 June. Free. Across Dumfries and Galloway.
Scotland’s most southerly artists, right, are opening the doors of the studios for Spring Fling 2022, sharing their love of life in the remote beauty of the Rhins of Galloway. The three artists to discover are Glenda Waterworth, Linda Irving and Jane Fraser. During Spring Fling, visitors can see works from these artists in the galleries they actually worked in.
https://www.spring-fling.co.uk/
John Patrick Byrne - A Big Adventure
28 May - 18 September. Entry from £7.50. Kelvingrove Art Gallery and Museum, Argyle Street, Glasgow, G3 8AG.
This exhibition at Kelvingrove is the first retrospective of Scottish artist and writer John Byrne’s illustrious career for more than 20 years, capturing the energy and excitement of his work, and it shares the story of Byrne’s, right, fascinating life. One of the exhibition highlights is a room displaying over 40 self-portraits – the most ever displayed at one time which spans his career.
https://www.glasgowlife.org.uk/
Spring into Summer
30 May - 30 September. Free. No 13 Gallery, 13 High Street, Newport on Tay, DD6 8AB.
This exhibition at No 13 Gallery in Newport on Tay includes painting, printmaking, photography, ceramics and design. All of the art comes from independent artists based in north Fife, Dundee or Strathtay. All the work is available to purchase.
https://no13gallery.co.uk/
The Moon - Discover our Nearest Neighbour
30 May - 17 August. free. North Lanarkshire Heritage Centre, High Road, Motherwell, ML1 3HU.
Celebrate the 50th anniversary of the very last person to walk on the moon. See pieces of real moon rock, discover the science and mythology behind our nearest neighbour,
re-live historic moments in lunar discovery and discover the 5000-year history of man’s fascination with the moon.
https://culturenl.co.uk/
The Flourish
30 May - 4 June. Free. The Tolbooth, 4 High Street, Lanark, ML11 7EX.
This celebration of orchards explores the values and richness of the Clyde Valley. Orchards offer sustainable, ecologically diverse habitats supporting a variety of wildlife, inspiring artists, nature lovers, and local food producers. This exhibition features paintings, drawings, photography and craft inspired by orchards.
http://tolboothlanark.org/
Solo Exhibition by Lindsay Dudley
30 May - 5 June. Free. Weigh Ahead Gallery, 91-95 High Street, Dunblane, FK15 0ER.
Emerging Stirling artist Lindsay Dudley is hosting her first solo show at the Weigh Ahead Gallery in Dunblane. Her original
landscape paintings capture the beauty and intensity of the sea which are both captivating and evocative.
https://www.lindsaydudleyart.co.uk/
Human Threads
30 May - 28 August. Free. Tramway, 25 Albert Drive, Glasgow, G41 2PE.
This large-scale, multi-sensory exhibition has been curated by Edinburgh’s Artlink and is presented in partnership with Tramway. After years of pioneering research by Artlink, the works expand our perceptions of what artwork might be and attempts to break down barriers of access to contemporary art.
https://www.tramway.org
100 Years of British Broadcasting
30 May - 24 September. Free. Museum of Communication, 131 High Street, Burntisland, KY3 9AA.
This year marked the centenary year of British broadcasting, marking both 100 years since the first experimental scheduled broadcasts were made and the start of the BBC. This exhibition features a timeline running throughout the 100 year period, highlighting famous radio and TV programmes and events.
http://www.museumofcommunication.org.uk/
The Silver Casket
30 May - 1 August. Free. Hawthornden Court, Chambers Street, Edinburgh, EH1 1JF.
Discover an iconic piece of Scotland’s national heritage – the silver casket believed to have been owned by Mary, Queen of Scots. The casket, believed to have been made in Paris between 1493 and 1510, is an extremely rare work of early French silver, which has survived over 450 years.
https://www.nms.ac.uk/
James Morrison - A Celebration
6-25 June. Free. The Scottish Gallery, 16 Dundas Street, Edinburgh, EH3 6HZ.
This June, the Scottish Gallery is celebrating the life and work of one of Scotland’s most-loved artists in a major retrospective.
The exhibition, taking place two years after his death, spans both floors of the gallery and showcases works spanning seven decades of
his life and work.
https://scottish-gallery.co.uk/exhibitions/
Charlotte Cohen
Why are you making commenting on HeraldScotland only available to subscribers?
It should have been a safe space for informed debate, somewhere for readers to discuss issues around the biggest stories of the day, but all too often the below the line comments on most websites have become bogged down by off-topic discussions and abuse.
heraldscotland.com is tackling this problem by allowing only subscribers to comment.
We are doing this to improve the experience for our loyal readers and we believe it will reduce the ability of trolls and troublemakers, who occasionally find their way onto our site, to abuse our journalists and readers. We also hope it will help the comments section fulfil its promise as a part of Scotland's conversation with itself.
We are lucky at The Herald. We are read by an informed, educated readership who can add their knowledge and insights to our stories.
That is invaluable.
We are making the subscriber-only change to support our valued readers, who tell us they don't want the site cluttered up with irrelevant comments, untruths and abuse.
In the past, the journalist’s job was to collect and distribute information to the audience. Technology means that readers can shape a discussion. We look forward to hearing from you on heraldscotland.com
Comments & Moderation
Readers’ comments: You are personally liable for the content of any comments you upload to this website, so please act responsibly. We do not pre-moderate or monitor readers’ comments appearing on our websites, but we do post-moderate in response to complaints we receive or otherwise when a potential problem comes to our attention. You can make a complaint by using the ‘report this post’ link . We may then apply our discretion under the user terms to amend or delete comments.
Post moderation is undertaken full-time 9am-6pm on weekdays, and on a part-time basis outwith those hours.Read the rules here