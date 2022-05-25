Scotland's health officials have confirmed they are investigating a “small number” of possible monkeypox cases.
It comes as a key witness in an Inverness trial is reported to have the contracted the infection.
However, no new cases have been officially confirmed in Scotland since the initial one on Monday, according to the UK Health Security Agency.
Meanwhile, the number of cases south of the border rose by seven in figures published on Wednesday. This took the UK total to 78 cases of the viral infection.
The Press and Journal reported that a trial at Inverness Sheriff Court has been halted after the key witness was said to be suffering from monkeypox.
It is not known whether the man lives locally in Inverness.
People with unusual rashes or lesions on their body are being urged to contact NHS 111 or phone their local sexual health service.
Dr Susan Hopkins, chief medical adviser at UKHSA, said: "We are continuing to promptly detect new monkeypox cases through our extensive surveillance network and NHS services.
"If anyone suspects they might have rashes or lesions on any part of their body, particularly if they have recently had a new sexual partner, they should limit their contact with others and contact NHS 111 or their local sexual health service as soon as possible – though please phone ahead before attending in person."
Guidance from the health body recommend that anyone at risk of having caught the virus must isolate for 21 days.
Monkeypox infections, which are commonly linked to remote parts of Central and West Africa, have raised across Europe. Cases have also been detected in Australia, the US and Canada.
Many of the reported cases have no links to travelling to areas where the infection is endemic.
A Public Health Scotland spokesperson said: “In line with national protocols, Public Health Scotland (PHS) is working with NHS Boards and wider partners to investigate a small number of potential cases of monkeypox in Scotland.
“As announced on 23 May, there is one confirmed case of monkeypox in Scotland.”
They added: “It would not be appropriate for PHS to comment on individuals.”
Why are you making commenting on HeraldScotland only available to subscribers?
It should have been a safe space for informed debate, somewhere for readers to discuss issues around the biggest stories of the day, but all too often the below the line comments on most websites have become bogged down by off-topic discussions and abuse.
heraldscotland.com is tackling this problem by allowing only subscribers to comment.
We are doing this to improve the experience for our loyal readers and we believe it will reduce the ability of trolls and troublemakers, who occasionally find their way onto our site, to abuse our journalists and readers. We also hope it will help the comments section fulfil its promise as a part of Scotland's conversation with itself.
We are lucky at The Herald. We are read by an informed, educated readership who can add their knowledge and insights to our stories.
That is invaluable.
We are making the subscriber-only change to support our valued readers, who tell us they don't want the site cluttered up with irrelevant comments, untruths and abuse.
In the past, the journalist’s job was to collect and distribute information to the audience. Technology means that readers can shape a discussion. We look forward to hearing from you on heraldscotland.com
Comments & Moderation
Readers’ comments: You are personally liable for the content of any comments you upload to this website, so please act responsibly. We do not pre-moderate or monitor readers’ comments appearing on our websites, but we do post-moderate in response to complaints we receive or otherwise when a potential problem comes to our attention. You can make a complaint by using the ‘report this post’ link . We may then apply our discretion under the user terms to amend or delete comments.
Post moderation is undertaken full-time 9am-6pm on weekdays, and on a part-time basis outwith those hours.Read the rules here