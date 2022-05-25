Scotland's health officials have confirmed they are investigating a “small number” of possible monkeypox cases.

It comes as a key witness in an Inverness trial is reported to have the contracted the infection.

However, no new cases have been officially confirmed in Scotland since the initial one on Monday, according to the UK Health Security Agency.

Meanwhile, the number of cases south of the border rose by seven in figures published on Wednesday. This took the UK total to 78 cases of the viral infection.

The Press and Journal reported that a trial at Inverness Sheriff Court has been halted after the key witness was said to be suffering from monkeypox.

It is not known whether the man lives locally in Inverness.

People with unusual rashes or lesions on their body are being urged to contact NHS 111 or phone their local sexual health service.

Dr Susan Hopkins, chief medical adviser at UKHSA, said: "We are continuing to promptly detect new monkeypox cases through our extensive surveillance network and NHS services.

"If anyone suspects they might have rashes or lesions on any part of their body, particularly if they have recently had a new sexual partner, they should limit their contact with others and contact NHS 111 or their local sexual health service as soon as possible – though please phone ahead before attending in person."

Guidance from the health body recommend that anyone at risk of having caught the virus must isolate for 21 days.

Monkeypox infections, which are commonly linked to remote parts of Central and West Africa, have raised across Europe. Cases have also been detected in Australia, the US and Canada.

Many of the reported cases have no links to travelling to areas where the infection is endemic.

A Public Health Scotland spokesperson said: “In line with national protocols, Public Health Scotland (PHS) is working with NHS Boards and wider partners to investigate a small number of potential cases of monkeypox in Scotland.

“As announced on 23 May, there is one confirmed case of monkeypox in Scotland.”

They added: “It would not be appropriate for PHS to comment on individuals.”