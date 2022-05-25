A woman has been charged in connection with the alleged vandalism of three Barclays banks across Scotland

A Glasgow city centre branch was allegedly targeted on May 20 in Argyle Street, before police were called to similar incidents in Princes Street, Edinburgh on May 23 and in Union Street, Aberdeen on May 24. 

Another business premise was allegedly vandalised in Waterloo Street, Glasgow on May 20.

Police Scotland revealed a 37-year-old woman was arrested and charged in connection with four incidents of vandalism. 

The woman is due to appear at Glasgow Sheriff Court on Thursday, 26 May.

A statement by the force adds: "A 37-year-old female has been charged in connection with the vandalism of business premises in Aberdeen, Edinburgh and Glasgow.

