Nicola Sturgeon is set to miss First Minister's Questions today as she continues to recover from Covid-19.

Deputy First Minister John Swinney will stand in for Ms Sturgeon, who said on Twitter that she is “still not very well”.

“Today @johnswinney will stand in for me at #FMQs,” she said.

“I’m starting to feel a bit better, but still not very well – Covid managed to really floor me unfortunately.

“I’ll hopefully be back fully fit after taking rest of week at home to recover. Thanks again for all the good wishes.”

Today @johnswinney will stand in for me at #FMQs. I’m starting to feel a bit better, but still not very well – Covid managed to really floor me unfortunately.I’ll hopefully be back fully fit after taking rest of week at home to recover. Thanks again for all the good wishes. — Nicola Sturgeon (@NicolaSturgeon) May 26, 2022

The First Minister tested positive for the virus on Friday, May 20 after experiencing mild symptoms.

It is thought to be the first time Ms Sturgeon has contracted Covid-19, which has infected millions across Scotland and has been linked to almost 15,000 deaths.

The SNP leader continued working from home but has said she'd been “knocked for six” by coronavirus.

She posted on Monday: "The virus has really knocked me for six the past couple of days.

“So while I hope to be back fighting fit very soon, I’m having to stay at home for now.

“Once again, this time from personal experience, please do get all doses of vaccine if you haven’t already. Covid can be nasty and vaccination protects against much more serious illness.

“Right now, I’m feeling extremely grateful for that.”