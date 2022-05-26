The BBC has been ordered to “promote equality of opportunity” for people from working-class backgrounds, it has been announced.
It has been issued with a legal direction which includes a target for 25% of staff to be from low socio-economic backgrounds and ensuring 50% of radio and 60% of TV programme production spend is outside London by the end of 2027.
The BBC must also deliver 1,000 apprenticeships per year by 2025 and ensure that 30% of those are from low socio-economic groups.
The new stipulations have been announced by the Culture Secretary as part of the mid-term review into the BBC’s royal charter with a focus on representation of people from working-class backgrounds.
Nadine Dorries said the consultation would “build on our recent progress to make the BBC more accountable to those who fund it, level up people’s access to the job opportunities it offers and ensure it continues to work in the best interest of the public”.
The terms of reference show it will focus on the BBC’s compliance with editorial standards and evaluate how it is representing audiences from working-class backgrounds.
It will also assess “whether current regulations and governance could be improved to ensure it is delivering for licence fee payers”.
It marks the first time in 12 years that the BBC’s Framework Agreement has been updated during a charter period and the first update since the current 10-year charter began in 2017.
The review will also look at the effectiveness of the BBC’s editorial complaints process and media watchdog Ofcom’s role in holding it to account.
The corporation’s commercial subsidiaries, which include BBC Studios, will also face scrutiny.
The review will look at ensuring they do not create an unfair competitive advantage over others in the media landscape.
Ms Dorries said: “The BBC is a world-class broadcaster but one which has to adapt to a rapidly changing landscape just like all broadcasters are. The Government is committed to ensuring the BBC is more impartial, more accessible and more reflective of our country’s variety of viewpoints.
“This review will build on our recent progress to make the BBC more accountable to those who fund it, level up people’s access to the job opportunities it offers and ensure it continues to work in the best interest of the public.”
Boris Johnson’s official spokesman added: “The Prime Minister is firmly of the view that the BBC is a world-class broadcaster, but, like other broadcasters, one that needs to adapt to a rapidly changing landscape.”
BBC chairman Richard Sharp said: “The mid-term review is built into our charter. We welcome it and we will engage fully and constructively. We look forward to working with Government and Ofcom.”
A BBC spokesperson said: “For clarity, proposed changes to the Framework Agreement will reflect commitments we have already made.
“We are raising out-of-London production as part of our Across the UK plan; we’ve set targets for our staff to be 50% women, 20% black and minority ethnic, 12% disabled, and 25% from low socio-economic groups; and we have a 10-point impartiality plan to raise editorial standards across the organisation.”
The Government is expected to shortly launch a separate review on the future funding of the BBC and the licence fee.
Alternative funding models include a hybrid system in which core public service elements such as news are provided free, while high-end TV would sit behind a paywall.
Ms Dorries has said she wants to find a new funding model before the current deal expires in 2027 as it is “completely outdated”.
The Department for Digital, Culture, Media and Sport aims to complete the review within 12 months.
Why are you making commenting on HeraldScotland only available to subscribers?
It should have been a safe space for informed debate, somewhere for readers to discuss issues around the biggest stories of the day, but all too often the below the line comments on most websites have become bogged down by off-topic discussions and abuse.
heraldscotland.com is tackling this problem by allowing only subscribers to comment.
We are doing this to improve the experience for our loyal readers and we believe it will reduce the ability of trolls and troublemakers, who occasionally find their way onto our site, to abuse our journalists and readers. We also hope it will help the comments section fulfil its promise as a part of Scotland's conversation with itself.
We are lucky at The Herald. We are read by an informed, educated readership who can add their knowledge and insights to our stories.
That is invaluable.
We are making the subscriber-only change to support our valued readers, who tell us they don't want the site cluttered up with irrelevant comments, untruths and abuse.
In the past, the journalist’s job was to collect and distribute information to the audience. Technology means that readers can shape a discussion. We look forward to hearing from you on heraldscotland.com
Comments & Moderation
Readers’ comments: You are personally liable for the content of any comments you upload to this website, so please act responsibly. We do not pre-moderate or monitor readers’ comments appearing on our websites, but we do post-moderate in response to complaints we receive or otherwise when a potential problem comes to our attention. You can make a complaint by using the ‘report this post’ link . We may then apply our discretion under the user terms to amend or delete comments.
Post moderation is undertaken full-time 9am-6pm on weekdays, and on a part-time basis outwith those hours.Read the rules here