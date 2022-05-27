Five more Scottish children have been diagnosed with severe hepatitis after a spike in cases across the UK.

Scotland has now confirmed 31 cases of non A to E hepatitis among children aged 10 or under since the start of the year.

In an average full year, around seven to eight cases of non A to E hepatitis are found in children in Scotland who have no other underlying diagnoses. The latest update shows nearly a four times increase on that average.

Across the UK, the number of children with liver inflation has risen by 20 between Friday, May 20 and Wedensday, May 25 - bring the UK total to 222.

The majority of the cases have been recorded in children under the age of five.

READ MORE: What's really behind the mystery hepatitis outbreak that's left children needing liver transplants?

In the latest comprehensive briefing on the spike in hepatitis published last week, the UK Health Security Agency (UKHSA) confirmed that 11 children have required a liver transplant.

The cause of the increase in cases has not yet been officially confirmed, but the ongoing investigation suggests a strong link to adenovirus.

There is no evidence of a link to the Covid-19 vaccine, with most of the affected patients being too young to receive the jab.

Senior medical advisor at UKHSA Dr Renu Bindra said: "Our investigations continue to suggest an association with adenovirus, and we are exploring this link, along with other possible contributing factors including prior infections such as COVID-19.

"We are working with other countries who are also seeing new cases to share information and learn more about these infections.

"The likelihood of children developing hepatitis remains extremely low. Maintaining normal hygiene measures, including making sure children regularly wash their hands properly, helps to reduce the spread of many common infections, including adenovirus.

"We continue to remind everyone to be alert to the signs of hepatitis – particularly jaundice, look for a yellow tinge in the whites of the eyes – and contact your doctor if you are concerned."