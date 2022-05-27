Flamingo Land has submitted new plans for a major tourism and leisure development in Balloch.

Developers promise "very significant" changes have been made for the "planning permission in principle" application after an original document submitted in 2018 was greeted with tens of thousands of objections.

The proposals for the West Riverside and Woodbank House sites in Balloch - known as Lomond Banks - previously prompted a Save Loch Lomond campaign fronted by Scottish Green MSP Ross Greer.

The Scottish Greens Party has relaunched their campaign labelled 'Save Loch Lomond from Flamingo Land 2.0".

Alterations to plans include a changed vision for the site by the pierhead after fears it would have adverse impacts on the landscape of the national park.

Plans to build lodges and reception buildings within Drumkinnon Wood have been axed after fears were raised they would cause "unacceptable loss" to the "ancient woodland".

Developers also now plan retain the A-Listed Woodbank House, but suggest it undergos reconstruction and refurbishment of up to 15 self-catering apartments.

The Lomond Banks development team will work with planning consultants, Stantec, and project architects, Anderson, Bell + Christie, to deliver the project.

Plans would include a refurbished tourist information building, up to 60 bed-apart-hotel, up to 32 bed budget hotel, and up to 127 self-catering lodges.

The proposal also includes:

Leisure pool/water park/spa facility

Water sports hub

Water sports equipment storage building

Restaurants/café/retail areas

Craft brewery including pub

Visitor reception area and hub building

External activity areas including event/performance areas, children’s play areas, picnic and barbeque areas

Monorail

Staff service and welfare accommodation

Associated parking, landscaping, and infrastructure development works; and

access from the surrounding road network including Ben Lomond Way and Pier Road.

Speaking on the new plans, MSP Ross Greer said the capacity number of lodges and hotels suggested would still put a "huge pressure" on roads and residents.

He said: "This is a huge application and it’s going to take us some time to digest the details but it looks like our Save Loch Lomond campaign has scored at least one major win, the preservation of Drumkinnon Woods.

"That being said, the overall scale of the proposals are still the same, with a roughly similar number of lodges and a hotel of exactly the same capacity as last time. This will put huge pressure on local roads and have an obvious impact on residents.

The MSP claimed the developers were "totally undeserving of trust".

“Our concerns about continued unobstructed access to the woods for local residents also still stand and the principle of selling off public land to a private developer like this rightly makes many people feel deeply uncomfortable, so these plans are still hugely worrying, he added.

"Flamingoland have proven themselves totally undeserving of trust, so my team and I will be going over every last detail in all fifty three documents associated with the application. As always, I am keen to hear from local residents so would encourage anyone with a specific concern to get in touch.”

Jim Paterson, development director for the Lomond Banks project, said the group believed the Lomond Banks development would be of "benefit to the local community".

He said: “After an extensive period of reflection, community liaison and enhanced ecological studies to make Lomond Banks the best it can be, I am delighted to be submitting our plans and taking forward a proposal which we believe is both robust and of benefit to the local community.

“We have listened to the issues raised throughout our consultation process, and the plans now include very significant amendments to ensure Lomond Banks will be in keeping with its environment and protect its treasured assets.

“Our environmental and commercial commitment to Balloch and West Riverside remains steadfast, and we want to complement what makes Loch Lomond so attractive to visitors. Our aim would be to invest and hire locally, as well as working with local businesses to maximise the benefits of the development for all.”

Lomond Banks is seeking planning permission in principle, with the intention to seek detailed planning permission if given the initial go-ahead.