Covid-19 infections have risen slightly in Scotland while continuing to drop across the rest of the UK.

A total of 135,400 people were estimated to have had the virus in the week ending May 21, according to figures from the Office for National Statistics (ONS).

The estimates suggest one in 40 people were positive for coronavirus in Scotland in that week - rising from one in 45 the previous week.

However, the ONS called the trend "uncertain".

Meanwhile, a total of 1.1 million people across the UK were estimated to have the virus in the same week, down from 1.3 million the previous week.

Scotland's infection rates surpassed those north of the border, with around 2.57 per cent of Scots testing.

This is compared to around 1.6per cent in England, 1.27 per cent in Northern Ireland and 1.74 per cent in Wales.

Separate figures show the number of people in hospital with Covid-19, another measure of the prevalence of the virus, is continuing to fall, with levels in Wales and Scotland at their lowest since December, while in England and Northern Ireland they are now at their lowest since last July.

A number of Covid-19 variants remain under surveillance in the UK including Omicron BA.1, BA.2, BA.3, BA.4 and BA.5 as well as Delta B.1.617.2.