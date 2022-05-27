Searching for the best roulette sites in the UK can be a daunting task; however, our experts have done the heavy lifting — creating a curated list of industry leaders just for you.

In this comprehensive guide, we analyse the top 10 roulette sites in the UK that have been thoroughly tested for roulette variety, bonuses, mobile compatibility, security, and much more.

After looking through hundreds of sites, our overall best online casino for real money roulette is Magic Red, all thanks to its vast amount of games, mobile-friendly site and numerous payment options.

Still, we’re sure the other picks are worth checking out depending on your needs. Let’s get into it.

Our best Roulette Sites in the UK:

1. Magic Red — Best UK Roulette Site Overall

Pros:

35+ roulette games from top developers

Trustworthy and mobile-friendly roulette casino

Huge live casino game selection

18+ payment methods, including popular e-wallets

One of the best UK online roulette sites for high rollers

Cons:

Doesn’t offer crypto payments

Minimum deposit is rather high

Magic Red is our overall best roulette site for UK players for multiple reasons. This reputable online roulette casino was founded in 2014, is licensed and regulated by the MGA and UKGC, and is also accredited by iTechLabs.

This online casino will offer you one of the widest roulette varieties, a great mobile experience and a plethora of payment methods.

Roulette Selection: 5/5

At Magic Red, you’ll enjoy playing over 35 different roulette titles from leading developers such as Play’n GO and Microgaming. The strong portion of its 134 live dealer games being roulette indeed makes Magic Red one of the best online roulette casinos for lovers of the game.

Whatever roulette variant pops into your mind — chances are that Magic Red has it. French, American, European, Lightning, Mini Roulette are all available at your fingertips.

Mobile Compatibility: 4.5/5

Mobile users will be happy to know the experience is seamless and lag-free. Magic Red has put a lot of effort into their mobile version, as it is highly responsive and the menu makes it easy to move from one game to the next.

It doesn’t get the maximum rating as it lacks a mobile app. However, we expect Magic Red to launch an app soon, which will raise it to new heights.

Roulette Bonuses: 4/5

UK punters can claim great deposit bonuses like cashback offers and match bonuses. Besides, there is an exclusive club for loyal members where they can enjoy special perks and rewards.

However, we felt like Magic Red doesn’t go all out to impress its players. While the casino’s welcome bonus is decent, it does come with slightly higher wagering requirements of 50x on its bonus spins compared to most roulette casinos on this list.

Payment Methods: 4.8/5

You can deposit and withdraw winnings at this online casino using banking options like Trustly, PayPal, Skrill and MuchBetter. In total, we’re talking about 18 different payment methods.

Traditional players will enjoy hearing Magic Red also has common banking options. Whether you prefer bank transfers or Paysafecard, they have you covered. All payment options have a minimum deposit of £20.

Miscellaneous: 4.8/5

This roulette site is custom-designed with user experience in mind. Menus are easily accessible and quick to navigate. The game selection is divided into categories and features a quirky filter system.

Magic Red’s customer support is also top-notch. The website features a live chat option with quick-answering and knowledgeable staff, but note that it’s only available from 08:00 CET to 00:00 CET.

If you’re a high roller, this is the casino for you — bets can go up to £15,000.

2. PlayOJO — Best Online Roulette Casino App in the UK

Pros:

Award-winning online casino

35+ roulette games

Dedicated iOS and Android mobile app

Features all major roulette variations

Cons:

Some parts of the mobile website feel slow

No welcome bonus besides extra spins

PlayOJO is a MGA and UKGC-licensed online casino — one of the best choices for roulette lovers in the UK. This reputable site has been around since 2017 and partners with top developers in the industry to maintain a high-quality game repertoire.

Roulette Selection: 5/5

PlayOJO is known for its superlative game selection, specifically roulette. Users will be able to enjoy a wide range of online casino roulette games here.

In total, we’re talking about more than 35 variations of the game, including lesser-known options and live dealers, so there’s plenty to explore.

You have a dedicated Roulette category to quickly narrow down the games, saving you time from scrolling through a bunch of other titles. Some of the more exciting games we tried include Multifire Roulette and European Roulette pro.

Mobile Compatibility: 4.6/5

UK bettors will be able to play all roulette variations at PlayOJO’s mobile app for Android and iOS devices. The app is light and fully optimised for all pocket devices and tablets.

However, the mobile website experience is not the best. It felt sluggish and confusing. However, we wouldn’t worry too much because the app is the complete opposite, so make sure you download it if you choose to play at this online casino.

Roulette Bonuses: 4/5

PlayOJO would rank first if we were to talk about the best online casinos in the UK for slots, but that’s just not the case now. Newbies are rewarded with a handful of bonus spins without even making a deposit.

The best part? There’s no cap on the winnings — allowing you to literally break the bank by landing a jackpot.

The bad part is that this bonus can’t be used on roulette — so you’ll have to pay before you play. There are several offers for existing players in the PlayOJO’s Specials section, though, some of which apply to online roulette games as well.

Payment Methods: 4.7/5

Players won’t have trouble with PlayOJO’s safe banking methods for deposits and payouts, as Skrill, Neteller, PayPal, and debit cards are all available.

The minimum deposit to get started is only £10.

Miscellaneous: 4.5/5

This gambling site is secured with SSL technology. You will have no reason to fear that your financial and personal details will fall into the wrong hands.

You can contact PlayOJO via live chat or email with just a few clicks. The staff is competent and they provide insightful information about the website, but they’re only available during working hours — they don’t cover the night shift.

Another good thing about PlayOJO is that, even though there’s a betting limit, the maximum wins are not capped. This makes it the perfect choice for high rollers.

3. Genesis — Best Roulette Variety out of all UK Online Roulette Sites

Pros:

50+ roulette games

Stellar welcome bonuses for UK players

Supports Apple Pay and other regular payment options

Amazing customer support experience

Cons:

PayPal is not an option

Doesn’t offer a mobile app

Genesis is another leading roulette casino that UK players can use, featuring the most extensive roulette variety. It operates under UKGC and MGA licences, and it is a fully secured platform encrypted with SSL and other technologies.

Roulette Selection: 5/5

As a British punter, you can enjoy nothing less than 50 roulette for real money titles that come in different variations. These include American, Speed, Auto, and French Roulette. For this reason, Genesis easily takes the title for the best roulette variety in the UK.

Our personal favourites here were Real Spooky Roulette and Gold Roulette, but you could also give Roulette 5x a shot if you’re a ballsy player.

Genesis is also one of the best blackjack sites in the UK, offering 70+ variants of the game.

Mobile Compatibility: 4.5/5

Apart from having a rich selection of games, the platform is also optimised for mobile use. Although Genesis does not have a dedicated mobile app to download, you can easily access the mobile casino site through your mobile web browser.

Roulette Bonuses: 5/5

You can enjoy several bonuses that can boost your bankroll at Genesis.

The journey starts with a valuable welcome bonus and a handful of extra spins; you can use the bonus funds on online roulette games as well. Besides that, there are multiple other promotions you can benefit from as an active player.

Payment Methods: 4/5

Genesis supports numerous easy-to-use banking options like Apple Pay, Skrill, Neteller, and ecoPayz. Withdrawal times are relatively fast as well.

However, some traditional options are missing. Users won’t be able to make payments via Paypal, for instance.

Miscellaneous: 4.5/5

If you have further concerns about the experience at Genesis, you needn’t worry. This online roulette website is highly regarded for its innovative features and excellent customer service. Its trained staff offers quick answers, but you could also access the detailed FAQ section to quickly find answers.

We also love the look of the website with its colourful palette and straightforward menus. There’s a nifty search function to help you find your favourite titles.

4. Grosvenor — Best for Exclusive UK Roulette Games

Pros:

Nearly 20 roulette titles to play

Reasonable playthrough requirements

Exclusive Grosvenor Inferno Jackpots roulette

Cons:

Few payment methods

Mobile website feels outdated

Launched back in 2007, Grosvenor is a top-rated online casino for UK players who enjoy online roulette for real money. One of the oldest casinos on our list — Grosvenor is SSL-secured by the UKGC and the Alderney Gambling Commission.

Roulette Selection: 4.6/5

At Grosvenor, you can play around 20 different online roulette games for real money. All major roulette variants are available through the website’s game menu.

Whether you prefer a live dealer version that offers a realistic and immersive experience or the regular virtual types, you’ll likely find one to suit your taste at this casino.

What makes it stand out is its exclusive titles, such as Grosvenor Inferno Jackpots Roulette. You’ll need to virtually sit at the Grosvenor Live Roulette table for a chance to trigger one of the three valuable bonuses.

Mobile Compatibility: 4/5

Generally speaking, Grosvenor offers a well-built mobile website that’s neatly organised and pretty easy to navigate.

Yet, some sections feel like a thing from the past and could use a makeover. On top of that, there’s no mobile app available.

Roulette Bonuses: 5/5

You’ll get to choose from multiple bonuses at Grosvenor — each aimed at a different section of the casino. Although most promotions gravitate towards slots, there are also a few others that you can use to spin the online roulette wheel.

The good news here is the 5x wagering requirements the bonuses come with, which are the lowest on our list of online casino sites.

Payment Methods: 3.5/5

Grosvenor offers several payment methods, such as PayPal, debit cards, and Paysafecard. Not much else is available though.

We feel Grosvenor could benefit from additional options such as Skrill, Neteller, or even crypto.

Miscellaneous: 4.5/5

To top it off, Grosvenor has many more minor details that contribute to its overall positive experience.

Everything on the website is available within a few clicks. Sure, there are a few pages that need polishing, but that’s only if we are being extra picky.

If you need to reach out to customer support, you’ll find it very easy to do so. The operator offers live chat, email and phone options.

5. Mansion — Best Bonuses out of all UK Online Roulette Sites

Pros:

Licences by the UKGC and GGC

More than 40 roulette games

Good selection of live dealer roulette games

Cons:

Could have more software developers

The next best UK roulette site we recommend is Mansion — and right off the bat, we can tell you it’s promising. This casino is licensed under the jurisdiction of the Gibraltar Gambling Commission and the UKGC.

Roulette Selection: 4/5

You will find a decent number of online roulette variants here, with special attention given to the live dealer section. Some noteworthy mentions include Age of the Gods: Bonus Roulette and Quantum Roulette Live, favourites of many seasoned veterans looking for new challenges.

The only downside is the short provider list. We expected more from such a notable casino.

Mobile Compatibility: 4/5

Even though Mansion offers a mobile website, it’s not the best one around. Sure, you’ll have access to most casino games and still be able to gamble from your mobile device, but it feels a bit cluttered. We recommend using the desktop version to be fully immersed in their casino games.

Roulette Bonuses: 4.5/5

What you will find at Mansion is their fantastic welcome bonus on offer. And it’s not only about the sheer value you’ll get — but also the fact that you can use it on all online roulette variants that contribute up to 25% towards the wagering requirements.

Most roulette casinos either remove roulette games from their bonuses or make them contribute less than 20% — which is the main reason why we consider Mansion’s bonus as one of the most valuable for online roulette games.

Payment Methods: 4/5

If you don’t go past the traditional payment methods, you won’t have trouble at Mansion. It offers PayPal, debit cards, Neteller, Skrill, and Paysafecard.

We would like to see better banking flexibility, but the options on hand are still all right to cover most UK customers.

Miscellaneous: 4/5

Mansion is one of the oldest and most respected online casinos among UK players — and that’s something you should keep in mind.

On another note, the website design doesn’t exactly stand out from other UK online casinos. Even though it offers everything you need, some high-quality visuals and a few animations will definitely come in handy.

Luckily, you have an amazing customer support team to help you out. Through the live chat, you can have all your questions quickly answered. However, you will first need to log in to be able to use it; Mansion’s live chat staff also doesn’t cover night shifts.

6. LeoVegas — Best for Live Roulette Casino Games in the UK

Pros:

50+ roulette titles and many different variations

Popular games like Immersive Roulette & Live Lightning Roulette

State-of-the-art mobile app

Cons:

Slower live chat replies

Needs more payment methods

7. Casino.com — Most Intuitive UK Roulette Casino

Pros:

40 roulette games, mostly by Playtech

Top-notch UI

Very detailed blog and FAQ section

Cons:

Doesn’t offer a live chat option

Not the most extensive live roulette games section

High wagering requirements

8. BacanaPlay — Best Site Design out of all Online Roulette UK Sites

Pros:

Over 50 roulette games available

Mobile-friendly platform with a dedicated app

20 different game providers with top-rated casino games

Cons:

Could have more payment options

Live chat isn’t available 24/7

Welcome bonus not on-par

9. Red Kings Casino — Best Game Studios of any UK Roulette Site

Pros:

Good selection of real money roulette games

30+ software developers

Very reputable website with over 15 years of history

Cons:

Subpar welcome bonus

Lacks some modern payment methods

10. The Sun Vegas — Most Reputable Roulette Site in the UK

Pros:

Around 15 roulette titles available

Partnership with one of UK’s biggest newspapers

Amazing welcome bonus

Cons:

Only features Playtech games

Lacking some common payment methods

Steep wagering requirements

How We Chose the Best Online Roulette Sites in the United Kingdom

Roulette Selection:

The best online casinos in the UK will feature different real money roulette variations from top-tier developers in the iGaming industry.

When you check the lobby of our recommended gambling sites, you will find varieties such as French, European, and American roulette. We also looked at unusual types like Quantum Roulette and Roulette 5x to ensure you always have something new to try.

Mobile Compatibility:

Since the number of mobile users who love to play roulette online on their phones is high, we also considered how mobile-friendly these online casinos are. Our recommended UK online casinos for playing roulette online have optimised their platform so that players can enjoy playing games on the go.

A few of them also have a downloadable mobile app available for iOS and Android users to install on their smartphones and tablets.

Roulette Bonuses:

Before listing any real money roulette casino, we considered the bonuses that UK players can claim and use on games. These top roulette casino sites offer new and existing players different kinds of bonuses, including welcome offers, a deposit match, cashback, and VIP rewards.

Besides that, they have reasonable wagering requirements, and the terms and conditions are pretty straightforward for players to understand.

Payment Methods:

A good roulette casino needs to feature an extensive payment method selection. By offering a wider range of payments, it can cater to a bigger audience and attract more players. We only selected online casinos that offer a good range of cards and e-wallets.

However, there are no cryptocurrencies here - no UK-licensed roulette casinos accept them.

If you prefer that payment option, feel free to check out some of the best crypto casinos.

Miscellaneous:

Despite our benchmarks, there is still other information important to properly evaluate a casino website. Therefore, we also looked at customer support and other details, like website design and licensing.

Your safety is paramount to us, which is why we considered the licensing and security of all the roulette sites on our list before recommending them. These online gambling sites operate legally with licences from respected regulatory authorities like the UK Gambling Commission (UKGC) and the Malta Gaming Authority (MGA).

Guide to the Best Roulette Sites in the UK

What Variations of Roulette Can I Play at the Best Online Casinos in the UK?

Top UK online casinos feature numerous variations of roulette that players can enjoy.

Among the popular ones, you will find American, Mini, European, and French roulette. Each variation has its own unique rules, but their gameplay is often the same. You can also play live roulette games at many top live casinos in the UK.

Can I Use Casino Bonuses to Play Online Roulette for Real Money?

Yes. The best casino sites offer you different kinds of bonuses that help boost your bankroll. Welcome bonuses, deposit matches, and cashback rewards can all be used to play real money online roulette games.

However, you should read through the bonus terms and conditions to learn whether you can use it on roulette and if this game contributes to the wagering requirements.

How Much Can I Win by Playing Online Roulette at UK Gambling Sites?

The answer to this is down to the individual, as it will depend both on the game you’re playing and how much you bet.

Each online roulette game has a paytable that shows the payouts for each bet type, whether inside bets or outside bets. A straight bet (a form of an inside bet) pays the highest in most variations.

But since you can combine multiple bets in a single spin of the wheel, the maximum amount you can win depends on the limit placed by the casino.

Can I Play Online Roulette Games on Mobile Devices?

Yes. Developers of online roulette often make their games mobile-friendly so that players can enjoy playing them on the go. The best online casinos optimise their platform for mobile devices so you can access it on your smartphone/tablet.

A few of these gambling sites even have a downloadable mobile app for Android and iOS devices.

How Can I Withdraw My Winnings at the Best Online Roulette Casinos?

The best UK online roulette sites support a wide range of payment methods that you can use to cash out your winnings.

These usually include debit cards, PayPal, Skrill, bank transfers, and Neteller. However, be aware that there is usually a limit to how much you can withdraw per transaction, day, week, or month. Nevertheless, the payout speed at the top casinos is fast.

How Do I Choose the Best UK Roulette Site for Me?

To choose the best online roulette site for you, you need to consider a few factors. Listed in no particular order, these include:

Licensing and security - A UKGC-licensed casino is guaranteed to be safe and will have your best interests in mind.

- A UKGC-licensed casino is guaranteed to be safe and will have your best interests in mind. Roulette variation - You’ll need to look for more than a few variants of the game to ensure you never get bored.

- You’ll need to look for more than a few variants of the game to ensure you never get bored. Mobile compatibility - Given mobile gaming’s popularity nowadays, users should ensure their chosen site offers a great mobile experience.

- Given mobile gaming’s popularity nowadays, users should ensure their chosen site offers a great mobile experience. Bonuses - They can make a difference. Be sure to stick to the websites with the best bonuses out there.

- They can make a difference. Be sure to stick to the websites with the best bonuses out there. Payment methods - Use sites that have a wide variety of safe and secure payment methods.

- Use sites that have a wide variety of safe and secure payment methods. Customer support - If all else fails, customer support should be able to help you at all times.

You can also read honest reviews – like this one – to see what experts have to say. Do not play at an unlicensed casino or a gambling site with many bad reviews online.

Top Online Roulette Casinos in the UK Comparison

Magic Red: Over 35 roulette variants, a great option for high-rollers, works flawlessly on mobile; best overall roulette site; overall score 98%

PlayOJO: Apps for both Android and iOS, 35+ roulette games, no limit on maximum winnings; best for mobile gaming; overall score 96%

Genesis: Attractive welcome bonus, features over 50 roulette types, reliable support team; best roulette variety; overall score 95%

Grosvenor: bonuses with low wagering requirements, features exclusive roulette jackpots, good selection of live roulette; best for exclusive roulette games; overall score 93%

Mansion: Features over 40 roulette types, a great option if you want to bet on live roulette, valuable welcome bonus; best welcome bonuses; overall score 92%

How to Get Started at the Best Roulette Sites UK has to Offer

Creating an account at one of the best UK roulette sites is easy. To ensure you complete your registration quickly and efficiently, take a look at the steps below — we’ll use Magic Red as an example:

1. Open Magic Red’s official website

Click the red Join button located at the right uppermost corner

Enter your email address, choose a username and create a password

Fill out all required fields on the next window, including your first and last name, address, city, postcode, and click on Open Account.

2. Verify your email address

Open your registered email address and look for a message by Magic Red

Open the message and click on Verify Email Address

3. Deposit and play roulette online

You should be automatically logged into your account; click the red Deposit button in the top right corner

You might be asked to upload identity documents before you proceed

Opt-in for the welcome bonus through the Deposit section, select your preferred payment method and deposit. That’s all!

Our Takeaway on the Best Roulette Sites in the UK

Our experts have reviewed some of the best roulette sites in the UK, and as a result, have provided you with some pretty solid options.

Magic Red is our overall top roulette site as it has plenty of roulette variations from all the top developers and a large live dealer menu for that Vegas vacation feel.

You can also enjoy a quality experience playing roulette at our runner-up PlayOJO, who just can’t resist giving you the best mobile app in the business.

Overall, we think it’s hard to go wrong with any of our top roulette picks and we are sure you will find one that will suit your needs!

