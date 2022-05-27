Perthshire’s latest fine dining venue, Eòlas, located at the Murrayshall Country
Estate at Scone near Perth, has been awarded a second AA Rosette.
Eolas, the Scottish Gaelic word for 'experience', features fresh seasonal local food with a Highland twist as well as tasting menus. It features dishes such as foie gras, cured and smoked duck terrine served with pistachio and honey berries and Megrim sole roasted on the bone with shellfish fricassee, sea vegetables and a Champagne butter sauce.
A second AA Rosette is awarded to ‘excellent restaurants that aim for and achieve higher standards and better consistency...with obvious attention to the selection of quality ingredients.'
General Manager Gary Silcock, previously at Gleneagles in Perthshire and the La Manga Club in Spain, commented: “This latest recognition of the quality of our fine dining experience is a tribute to the culinary skills of Head Chef Craig Jackson who insists on using the best local ingredients.
“It also complements the huge improvements which have been made at Murrayshall, including investments in staff, training and service quality, and sets us firmly on the road to further dining honours.”
Earlier this year Murrayshall, which dates back to 1664, appointed Fiona Pugh as
Head of Food and Beverage. She was previously at Gleneagles for over 16 years
and latterly General Manager for Heritage Portfolio at the V&A Dundee. The team
was further strengthened by the appointment of Christopher Peck as Senior Food
and Beverage Manager, who previously worked with Fiona at Gleneagles.
Fiona added: “Guest feedback on the new Eolas restaurant has been excellent.
Murrayshall’s central location is attracting more and more food and drink lovers
from a wide area who enjoy not only the food and drink but also the magnificent
setting.”
It follows the historic 365 acre country estate’s move into the luxury boutique hotel market last year, the appointment of a senior management team with extensive high level experience of five star resorts in the UK and Europe, and substantial investments in all aspects of the property including its two parkland golf courses.
The property's repositioning has been enhanced by joining Luxury Scotland’s
membership as well as working with Glasgow based brand and design agency
SHINE to launch a new brand and website in August last year.
Each month Murrayshall hosts at least one food or drink based event, with a Perthshire Berries celebration menu launched in July.
This article was brought to you in association with Murrayshall Country Estate
Why are you making commenting on HeraldScotland only available to subscribers?
It should have been a safe space for informed debate, somewhere for readers to discuss issues around the biggest stories of the day, but all too often the below the line comments on most websites have become bogged down by off-topic discussions and abuse.
heraldscotland.com is tackling this problem by allowing only subscribers to comment.
We are doing this to improve the experience for our loyal readers and we believe it will reduce the ability of trolls and troublemakers, who occasionally find their way onto our site, to abuse our journalists and readers. We also hope it will help the comments section fulfil its promise as a part of Scotland's conversation with itself.
We are lucky at The Herald. We are read by an informed, educated readership who can add their knowledge and insights to our stories.
That is invaluable.
We are making the subscriber-only change to support our valued readers, who tell us they don't want the site cluttered up with irrelevant comments, untruths and abuse.
In the past, the journalist’s job was to collect and distribute information to the audience. Technology means that readers can shape a discussion. We look forward to hearing from you on heraldscotland.com
Comments & Moderation
Readers’ comments: You are personally liable for the content of any comments you upload to this website, so please act responsibly. We do not pre-moderate or monitor readers’ comments appearing on our websites, but we do post-moderate in response to complaints we receive or otherwise when a potential problem comes to our attention. You can make a complaint by using the ‘report this post’ link . We may then apply our discretion under the user terms to amend or delete comments.
Post moderation is undertaken full-time 9am-6pm on weekdays, and on a part-time basis outwith those hours.Read the rules here
Commments are closed on this article