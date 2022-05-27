Perthshire’s latest fine dining venue, Eòlas, located at the Murrayshall Country

Estate at Scone near Perth, has been awarded a second AA Rosette.



Eolas, the Scottish Gaelic word for 'experience', features fresh seasonal local food with a Highland twist as well as tasting menus. It features dishes such as foie gras, cured and smoked duck terrine served with pistachio and honey berries and Megrim sole roasted on the bone with shellfish fricassee, sea vegetables and a Champagne butter sauce.

A second AA Rosette is awarded to ‘excellent restaurants that aim for and achieve higher standards and better consistency...with obvious attention to the selection of quality ingredients.'

General Manager Gary Silcock, previously at Gleneagles in Perthshire and the La Manga Club in Spain, commented: “This latest recognition of the quality of our fine dining experience is a tribute to the culinary skills of Head Chef Craig Jackson who insists on using the best local ingredients.

“It also complements the huge improvements which have been made at Murrayshall, including investments in staff, training and service quality, and sets us firmly on the road to further dining honours.”