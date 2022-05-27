Perthshire’s latest fine dining venue, Eòlas, located at the Murrayshall Country
Estate at Scone near Perth, has been awarded a second AA Rosette. 


Eolas, the Scottish Gaelic word for 'experience', features fresh seasonal local food with a Highland twist as well as tasting menus. It features dishes such as foie gras, cured and smoked duck terrine served with pistachio and honey berries and Megrim sole roasted on the bone with shellfish fricassee, sea vegetables and a Champagne butter sauce.
A second AA Rosette is awarded to ‘excellent restaurants that aim for and achieve higher standards and better consistency...with obvious attention to the selection of quality ingredients.'
General Manager Gary Silcock, previously at Gleneagles in Perthshire and the La Manga Club in Spain, commented: “This latest recognition of the quality of our fine dining experience is a tribute to the culinary skills of Head Chef Craig Jackson who insists on using the best local ingredients.
“It also complements the huge improvements which have been made at Murrayshall, including investments in staff, training and service quality, and sets us firmly on the road to further dining honours.”

HeraldScotland:
Earlier this year Murrayshall, which dates back to 1664, appointed Fiona Pugh as
Head of Food and Beverage. She was previously at Gleneagles for over 16 years
and latterly General Manager for Heritage Portfolio at the V&A Dundee. The team
was further strengthened by the appointment of Christopher Peck as Senior Food
and Beverage Manager, who previously worked with Fiona at Gleneagles.
Fiona added: “Guest feedback on the new Eolas restaurant has been excellent.
Murrayshall’s central location is attracting more and more food and drink lovers
from a wide area who enjoy not only the food and drink but also the magnificent
setting.”
It follows the historic 365 acre country estate’s move into the luxury boutique hotel market last year, the appointment of a senior management team with extensive high level experience of five star resorts in the UK and Europe, and substantial investments in all aspects of the property including its two parkland golf courses.
The property's repositioning has been enhanced by joining Luxury Scotland’s
membership as well as working with Glasgow based brand and design agency
SHINE to launch a new brand and website in August last year.
Each month Murrayshall hosts at least one food or drink based event, with a Perthshire Berries celebration menu launched in July.

www.murrayshall.co.uk/

This article was brought to you in association with Murrayshall Country Estate