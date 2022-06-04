Hoping to find an affordable break? A new survey reveals the best places to go in Europe as voted for by holidaymakers, reports Sarah Marshall.
We all know life is going to be more expensive this year. But that doesn't mean foreign holiday plans should be cancelled just yet.
Admittedly, as the value of sterling continues to fall against other currencies, travellers will need to do some careful planning if they want their money to go further. The good news is there are still some bargains to be enjoyed.
According to research by Post Office Travel Money, 53% of people are planning trips abroad, compared with 43% last year - mainly due to an easing of Covid restrictions.
And a new poll from the organisation, published on May 28, uses the first-hand experiences of recent travellers questioned to collate a list of the best value destinations in Europe this summer.
"Sterling's fall in value makes it even more important for people planning trips to consider the costs they will face in resorts abroad before they take the plunge and book a holiday," says Nick Boden, Head of Post Office Travel Money.
"While they weigh up the cost of flights and accommodation or package deals, they will need to watch what is happening with sterling as that will make a sizeable difference to the overall cost of their holiday."
These are the European spots that came out top.
1. Spain
It's a firm favourite with British travellers and continues to offer some great hotel package deals, particularly on the Costas. Although be warned - Spanish paper Murcia Today states that 74% of the country's summer rental properties have already been booked.
2. The Canary Islands
Promising year round sun and excellent beaches, islands like Tenerife, Gran Canaria and Lanzarote are fail-safe holiday options, attracting 12 million tourists per year. This is package holiday territory, with some excellent deals to be found from TUI, Thomas Cook and Jet2Holidays.
3. Greece
All-inclusive resorts, found throughout the Greek islands and on the mainland, often offer the best deals. We found holidays to Crete in June with On The Beach for less than £50 per night.
4. Portugal
One of the cheapest options in Western Europe, Portugal is serviced by several low-cost airlines. Take advantage of flash sales, where prices can be as low as £19.99 return.
5. Turkey
One of the few destinations where sterling will stretch further this year. According to Post Office Travel Money, Britons changing £500 can expect to receive over 50% more in Turkish lira - the equivalent of almost £167 extra - for their pounds.
