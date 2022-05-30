More than 900 people have been infected witi Covid-19 on average during the past week. 

The latest figures from Public Health Scotland (PHS) show that the seven-day average of new cases up to Monday 20 may was 935. 

Lasat Monday saw 1,007 cases recorded. However, Sunday's total was lower at 634. 

During that time there have been 42 deaths attributed to the virus, while more than one-in-ten new cases - 13 per cent - were reinfections. 

The seven day period also saw 49 people admitted to hospital, including 12 currentlyin Intensive care.  