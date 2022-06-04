Cinema

Bergman Island, out now

Tim Roth, Mia Wasikowska and Phantom Thread star Vicky Krieps feature in this latest film from French director Mia Hansen-Løve. A portrait of a marriage à la Ingmar Bergman, it’s set on Fårö, the island the Swedish maestro once inhabited, and uses his films as a sort of stylistic backdrop.

Art

Will Maclean: Point Of Departure, City Art Centre, Edinburgh, from today (ends October 22)

A welcome (and sizeable) retrospective for the Scottish artist. A Professor Emeritus at the University of Dundee, his 50 years of work are represented by here by 150 pieces ranging from etchings on paper to 3D works in wood, bone and mixed media.

Artist Will Maclean in his studio

Book

A Very British Picnic, Hoxton Mini Press (£17.95), out now

Fizzy pop, Thermos flasks, white bread sandwiches, tartan travelling rugs – yes, it can only be the great British picnic. This gem of a book gathers a selection of archive photographs of Brits through the ages enjoying an alfresco meal, from hippies at the 1970 Isle of Wight Festival to brave couples in swimsuits tucking into lunch on the snow-covered slopes of Ben Lawers in 1937. Even Cecil Beaton makes an appearance, snapped with a group of friends in Wiltshire in 1935. Chin chin!

Festival

Hidden Door Festival, The Old Royal High, Edinburgh, June 9-18

Edinburgh’s peripatetic celebration of dance, theatre, visual art, spoken word, poetry, music and (its USP) architecture settles down in the august surrounds of the Old Royal High school for this year’s iteration following last year’s sojourn at the Granton Gasworks. The fun begins on Thursday There’s an especially rich visual art stand and among the musical treats on offer are Saint Etienne, Portico Quartet, Lonelady and indie-folk fave Kate Stables, who performs as This Is The Kit.

Kate Stables, aka This Is The Kit

Radio

A Scottish Coast To Coast, BBC Radio Three Breakfast, Monday-Friday, 6.30am-9am

For those in the know, Petroc Trelawney’s Radio Three breakfast show is an absolute treasure so the decision to send him on a week long Scottish odyssey is a welcome one. Each morning, a live show from a different place, kicking off on Monday on the Cromarty Firth foreshore and ending at Fionnphort, looking towards Iona from the Isle of Mull. Expect some Mendelssohn.