To celebrate World Whisky Day, Pure Scot has partnered with Glasgow mixologist Jack Jamieson (@scottishmixology) to create three unique, tasty and sustainably sourced cocktails
SPENT COFFEE MANHATTAN
COFFEE grounds are often relegated to the bin once used, but there is a myriad of options to give them a second life, from body scrubs to compost heaps. However, they still pack a good load of flavour so are perfect for a sustainable infusion. You can infuse longer if you wish a stronger coffee flavour.
Additionally, I’ve chosen to make this drink without the need for any ice. Water wastage is a key problem in bars and restaurants as the ice used when shaking or stirring is discarded once the drink is made. Ice serves two purposes in a cocktail – to dilute the drink and to chill it quickly.
Ingredients
60ml Pure Scot Virgin Oak Whisky infused with leftover B-corp coffee grounds
30ml Rosso Vermouth
10ml Coffee Liqueur
2 dashes of Angostura bitters
20ml Water
Maraschino cherries
Method
To infuse the whisky, simply add 120ml of whisky to a jar with spent coffee grounds and stir. Seal and leave to infuse at room temperature overnight and strain out through a coffee filter
Add 60ml of your infused whisky and the rest of your ingredients to a jar and stir
Seal jar and place in fridge for 4 hours
When ready, pour into a couple glass, garnish with Maraschino cherries and enjoy
BANANA PEEL OLD FASHIONED
BANANAS are not graced with the easily palatable skins of other fruits like apples and so while edible, they’re often discarded. They’re well known to be good additions to compost and soil, but they also have a strong banana flavour – if you know how to extract it. By combining the peels with a spirit-like whisky, you extract the banana flavour without having to eat a peel.
This recipe also leverages a sustainable alternative to sugar. Sugar can travel thousands of miles from harvest to your teaspoon so by swapping out sugar syrup to honey syrup, you significantly reduce the carbon footprint of your sweetener.Simply weigh out the honey and add half of that weight in water to it to make the syrup. You don’t need to heat it to dissolve either, just stir every so often.
Thirdly, the Old Fashioned is often adorned with a slither of citrus peel. While that is a nice aesthetic addition (that can increase the orange flavour through the oils), by upping the quantity of orange bitters, you remove the need for the fruit.
Ingredients
60ml Pure Scot Virgin Oak Whisky infused with banana peels
15ml Honey syrup (choose a locally harvested one)
2 dashes of Angostura bitters
3 dashes of Orange bitters
15ml Water
Method
Chop up a leftover banana peel and add it to a jar with 120ml whisky
Leave to infuse for 1 week at room temperature (out of sunlight)
Strain out the banana peel, and add all your ingredients to a jar
Seal and refrigerate for at least 4 hours
Pour over ice into a Rocks glass and enjoy!
GARDENER’S HIGHBALL
IN the pursuit of sustainability, one good way to reduce it is by minimising the purchase of anything plastic, and this includes bottles of soda (which rarely come in recyclable cans). There are various ways to make your drink fizzy without the addition of a pre-fizzed mixer like soda or sparkling wine, one of which is fermentation, and the other is by way of a little chemistry experiment.
You’ll likely recall the well-known baking soda volcano science experiment and this drink leverages that exact concept. Simply combine your ingredients with the exception of the baking soda to ensure they’re mixed, and then add the baking soda to carbonate it.
Ingredients
35ml Citrus husk infused Pure Scot Signature Whisky (infusion optional)
6 mint leaves from garden
10ml Locally sourced honey syrup – possibly flavoured with other herbs in your garden
1 tsp Baking soda
10ml Apple cider vinegar / fresh citrus
Bitters
50ml Water
Method:
Combine all ingredients except the baking soda in the bottom of a tall glass.
Lightly muddle the mint and stir to combine
Add the baking soda and fill with ice
Stir gently to minimise losing carbonation
Garnish with a mint sprig and recyclable straw
You can see more from Jack on Instagram at @scottishmixology
ABOUT PURE SCOT
Pure Scot is produced by Bladnoch Distillery, Scotland’s southernmost distillery and one of only a handful that remain independently owned. Since being purchased in 2015 by entrepreneur and philanthropist David Prior, Bladnoch has enjoyed a renaissance, launching its line of award-winning Bladnoch Single Malt Whiskies and Pure Scot, its contemporary Blended Scotch Whisky, in over 40 countries. In 2017, Bladnoch Distillery celebrated its 200-year anniversary making it one of the oldest and largest independent distilleries in Scotland.
purescot.com
