Secluded, unspoiled and wild, Argyll’s stunning coastline offers a depth of staycation experiences for families, couples and gastronomic adventurers...

Loch Fyne

The Loch Fyne Oyster Bar & Deli is located on the A83 in Argyll at the point where the hills meet the sea at the head of the Loch. At just over an hour from Glasgow and two hours from Edinburgh, Loch Fyne is a stunning destination in its own right or the perfect place to stop on a journey through the region.



The guiding principle behind Loch Fyne is to present the best in authentic Scottish seafood, whilst minimising the environmental impact. Founded in the 1970s, the original Loch Fyne Oyster Bar specialises in serving seafood produced on the Loch and in the Smokehouse. Menus are drawn up weekly depending on seasonal availability and include award-winning Loch Fyne Smoked salmon, fresh Loch Fyne Oysters, Hebridean Mussels, Fish & Chips and their legendary Seafood Platter.



Fully refurbished in recent years to a very high standard with spectacular views of Loch Fyne, the light and airy dining areas in the Oyster Bar are perfect for both couples, larger groups and families. It also offers a takeaway service, garden seating and children’s play area.



No visit to Loch Fyne is complete without stopping off at the Deli with an extensive range of produce including fresh oysters, shellfish, salmon from the smokehouse, a superb range of cheeses and delicacies.





Whether looking to stock up on some of the best local and Scottish food and drink or simply a freshly brewed coffee and sandwich, the Deli has something for everyone.



Booking in advance is strongly recommended either by telephone on 01499 600482 or email oyster.bar@lochfyne.com



Visit the website to see current menus and season opening hours.



The Loch Fyne Oyster Bar & Deli

Clachan, Cairndow, Argyll, PA26 8BL



01499 600482

www.lochfyne.com

=================================================

Loch Melfort Hotel

Situated just 30 minutes south of Oban, 4-star Loch Melfort Hotel offers a great place to sit, relax and enjoy delicious food whilst taking in the fabulous west coast views. They serve lunch and dinner both outside on their decking and inside in the recently refurbished restaurant. You can also enjoy tea, coffee and home-made baking all day.

Passionate about food and Scotland, the hotel works with local producers wherever possible to create the freshest seasonal dishes. They also have their own kitchen garden in the grounds to grow some of their own ingredients.

You can pick up a lovely souvenir of your visit in the hotel gift shop or the plant centre, and a walk down to the beach is a must! Particularly stunning at sunset, the point has great views across to Mull.

A great place for all the family, the hotel has a kid’s menu, play park, and of course not forgetting their friendly highland cows and goats – Dougal, Macdonald, Campbell, Bramble and Thistle, who love to come and say hello.

Need accommodation in Argyll? Loch Melfort hotel has 30 bedrooms between the main house and sea-view lodge rooms. Sea-view lodge rooms all feature a balcony or private decking with uninterrupted views of the sea.

The hotel features nine dog-friendly bedrooms, which open straight on to the hotel grounds for easy access. The hotel loves dogs, they just ask that dog owners act responsibly and follow the rules. Dogs are allowed in the bar and lounge area of the hotel – but three barks and you’re out!

Top Tip: Music lovers should stay on the first or third Friday of the month, when a group of local musicians come together to play in the Shuna room. It is a fantastic night of traditional Scottish and contemporary music.

Find out more at www.lochmelfort.co.uk

===================================================

The George Hotel

A family run hotel since 1860, generation seven of the Clark family now resides in The George. The George Hotel has 17 bedrooms and have all been sensitively re-styled in keeping with the building, its history and its architecture, making each one completely unique.



The hotel has always had an enviable reputation for ambience, friendliness and its cuisine. With its original solid stone flagstoned floors and four roaring log and peat fires, the George is a lively haunt for both local characters and visitors alike with a wide choice of real ales, 100 malt whiskies and an extensive wine list. It deservedly earns its place in the good pub guide and the good beer guide.



The emphasis on the menu is using the very best of local quality, well hung West Highland beef and lamb. Seafood and fish bought from the local fishing port of Tarbert and the famous Loch Fyne salmon. These ingredients are used imaginatively and simply to produce well cooked meals at a fair and reasonable price.





The Cocktail Bar has a unique atmosphere. A traditional old world feel with flagstones, settles, original 1770’s stone walls and an open fire. This award-winning bar has a stunning gantry featuring 120 whiskies, 40 gins and all the other alcohols required to purvey to all tastes.



The Hotel boasts a beautiful lochside garden bar with BBQ every Friday, Saturday and Sunday and West Beer on tap as well as a range of cocktails, Edinburgh Gin liqueurs, wine and champagne.

The George Hotel, Main St East, Inveraray, Argyll, PA32 8TT

01499 302098

www.thegeorgehotel.co.uk

================================================

The Royal An Lochan

THE Royal An Lochan is a wonderfully comfortable hotel located in a stunning location with unrivalled views over the coast and the Isle of Bute.

Its excellent restaurant has a growing reputation for quality and guests can also soak up the lovely atmosphere over a pint in the Shinty Bar.

The peaceful location and the recently refurbished lounge will envelop you in a sense of homely warmth. And if you are arriving by boat, there are eight service moorings available.

www.theroyalanlochan.co.uk

www.facebook.com/TheRoyalanLochan