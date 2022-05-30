Meeting up with friends and family can be a spirited affair given the proper surroundings – and these Scottish bars certainly offer a warm welcome for all

Malone's Glasgow

Malone's is instantly recognisable as an Irish bar. The dark wood fixtures, whisky barrel motifs and traditional bric-a-brac all announce the character of this cosy spot. Add in a warm welcome from the staff and there's the promise of good times from a formula repeated the world over.

What makes Malone's stand out is an admirable commitment to serving up quality comfort food. While most probably visit here to watch football matches, or catch a live band with friends, the menu here is also worth a mention. Their wraps and sandwiches include burritos, chicken salad, pulled pork and halloumi grilled veg ensuring something for everyone. Included in their lunch time offering is all time classic burgers including BBQ, cajun chicken and even a hot dog, with their dirty fries ranging from garlic to beef chilli cheese, to pulled pork and sriracha.



Malones do also offer a small plates option at three for £10 including six wings, mac and cheese bites, falafel bites, haggis balls and chicken tenders.

The drinks menu completes the offerings with a massive range of gin and whisky including their very own brand Malones Triple Cask Irish Whisky.



The impact of the three casks are evident. On the nose, the whiskey gives fresh citrus alongside crisp vegetal notes, oak spices develop into hearty dried fruitcake and on the palate green apples evolve into demerara sugar and caramelised pear, finishing with an autumnal impression of spice, sweet apple, cinnamon and silky vanilla.

The Criterion St Andrews

The Criterion is nestled in the heart of the historic town of St Andrews, the bar has been in situ since 1874. Clientele is varied from locals, students, university faculty, day trippers, tourists and golfers, you never know who you are going to bump into. The Criterion has a small footprint but packs a mighty punch when it comes to product range, with an eye watering 500 + products, with an emphasis on local Scottish products, of which over 160 are whisky, you will not be short on choice whatever your tipple.

With indoor and outdoor seating you can grab a dram and watch the world go by, or if you are more adventurous why not try one of their 'Whisky Flights'? Highlighting the difference in taste, aroma, colour & age, the most popular flight is The Regions which highlights the differences in the whiskies from around the regions. Starting with Auchentoshan 3 Wood, Ardbeg, Glen Garioch, Longmorn and Glen Scotia, this pairs perfectly with the famous Cri Pie that is served until midnight.

Open and licensed from 10am every day, with a food menu sourced from local ingredients and suppliers you will taste the best of Scotland. Whether it be whisky, cask ale or food there is something for everyone.

The Keys Bar St Andrews

A family pub since 1979, the Gordon family have gone from strength to strength priding themselves on outstanding service, a vast selection of products and a fantastic atmosphere they are the only true independent family run local traditional bar in St. Andrews.

Claire and her amazing team at The Keys Bar in St. Andrews won “Best Whisky Bar in Scotland 2017”. Awarded at the Scottish Bar and Pub awards, this was on the back of their “Best Pub of the year” in 2014.

With over 300 Malt whiskies for customers to choose from, there is a whisky for everyone, anything from malt of the moments to scarce 30 year olds whiskies. If you’re not sure about malt whiskies or any of the products they we will give out wee samples to let you try before you buy and now have over 60 gins to give the whiskies a run for their money- as well as a great selection of Scottish beers and spirits.

The Keys pride themselves in keeping their prices competitive. Toasties, steak and gravy pies, selection of teas and coffees are available seven days a week. Join their fun dominoes competition on Tuesday nights, with quiz nights and darts also on the agenda. The Keys love anything St. Andrews related whether it be golf, restaurants, or just places to visit they love to spread the love.

