Everything will be fine

4-18 June. Free. Platform, 1000 Westerhouse Road, Glasgow, G34 9JW.

In May of 2020, whilst the country was trying to navigate the restrictions of lockdown and what is meant, Platform sent a newsletter to members of the local community asking them to respond. As lockdown continued, the project grew and by the end, over 400 submissions were received ranging from poems, to jokes, to drawings. Now, you can explore those contributions on Platform’s exhibition wall.

https://www.platform-online.co.uk

Fantasy to Fabrication

4 June - 30 October. From £15 (free for Mount Stuart Members). Mount Stuart House and Gardens, Bute, PA20 9LR.

Take a journey from the beginnings of a sketch through to the finished object. Visitors can experience the creative process of acclaimed 19th century designers such as William Burges, Robert Weir Schultz, Sir Robert Lorimer and many others. The result is a spectacular mix of jewellery, furniture, watercolours, books, stained glass and other incredible artworks. The exhibition also looks at the Bute family legacy of commissioning and collecting arts and crafts.

https://www.mountstuart.com

Making Waves

4-30 June. Free. Dennistoun Library, 2a Craigpark, Glasgow, G31 2NA.

As part of the Glasgow Science festival, organisers – alongside Dennistoun library – invited primary school pupils to take part in their making waves challenge. The posters created by the pupils are on display and they focus on favourite Scottish inventions. You never know, maybe you’ll discover something new!

http://www.glasgowsciencefestival.org.uk/

The Art of Posters

2-25 June. Free. Tolbooth, Jail Wynd, Stirling, FK8 1DE.

Accomplished Stirling artist David Galletly has designed a poster to celebrate 20 years of the city’s Tolbooth. Also on display are a selection of his poster works for musicians as well as a lost map of record labels alongside poster designs from college students who have designed posters to celebrate 20 years of Stirling’s city status.

https://stirlingevents.org/tolbooth-event/

Images of Research 2022: Adapting to Advance

4-12 June. Free. Drygate Brewing Co, 85 Drygate, Glasgow, G4 0UT.

Discover the innovative research work taking place at the University of Strathclyde as part of the Glasgow Science Festival. Ranging from technological advances, to health and wellbeing, visitors can discover the work that is aiming to help the world progress in the face of adversity. This exhibition does just that through a range of incredible images, highlighting the work being done by university research teams.

https://www.gla.ac.uk/

Motion Waves: Land, Sea & Air

4 June. Free. Hunterian Museum and Gallery, Glasgow, G12 0RG.

Did you know that waves aren’t exclusive to the ocean? Join the Hunterian Museum to discover the many other waves made by the natural world and the creatures within it. The exhibition will take you on a journey through the fields of zoology, geology, physics, and art. There will be crafts and a trail alongside the exhibition.

http://www.glasgowsciencefestival.org.uk/

Points of Departure

4 June - 2 October. Entry from £6.50. City Art Centr3, 2 Market Street, Edinburgh, EH1 1DE.

This exhibition on Will Maclean, left, promises to be a rich visual feast for anyone with an interest in Scottish art and history. This retrospective will span almost 50 years of Maclean’s work, featuring drawings, prints, sculptures and more which have been drawn from the artist’s public and private collections. The exhibition will be accompanied by a new publication.

https://www.edinburghmuseums.org.uk/

Exposed 22

4-9 June. Free. Out of the Blue Drill Hall, 36 Dalmeny Street, Leith, 8RG.

This exhibition calls itself one of Scotland’s must-see photographic exhibitions. Featuring the work of Edinburgh college students, there are a variety of photographic styles and genres, with over 80 images.

https://www.outoftheblue.org.uk/

Out of the Blue Open Studios Weekend

4-5 June. Free. OOTB Abbeymount Studios, 2 Easter Road, Edinburgh, EH7 5AN.

In the first of its kind since November 2019, Abbeymont studios are opening their doors. Meet the makers of the art and browse an extensive variety of works. There will also be a wide range of art/craft demonstrations over the weekend, meaning visitors can see what the work of an artist is truly like.

https://ootbabbeymountstudios.org.uk/

Reversal(s)

4-9 June. Free. Whitespace, 76 East Crosscauseway, Edinburgh, EH8 9HQ.

This collaborative exhibition from Ginny Elston and Jon Place explores contemporary landscapes. Their bodies of work play on the theme of shifting, abstracted landscapes and examine the significance

of unsettling means of image making.

https://www.whatsoninedinburgh.co.uk/

Charlotte Cohen