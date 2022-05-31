People with possible or confirmed monkeypox can isolate from their homes, new guidance has said.

The UK Health Security Agency (UKHSA) guidance also instructed those with symptoms of the infection should also abstain from sex.

It came as Scotland recorded a fourth confirmed case of the disease endemic to Central and West Africa.

The latest figures show that a total of 179 cases of monkeypox have been confirmed in the UK since May 7.

Isolate and reduce contact

People with confirmed or suspected monkeypox should avoid contact with other people until their lesions have healed and the scabs have dried off.

The guidance, which was brought in to prevent the disease from spreading now that it is being transmitted among the community in the UK, also suggests cases use condoms for eight weeks after the infection.

The risk of spreading monkeypox can be reduced with standard cleaning and disinfection methods, including washing clothing and linen with standard detergents.

If those with symptoms or confirmed monkeypox need to travel for healthcare, they must cover lesions with cloth and wear a face covering.

Close contacts of confirmed cases will be told to isolate for 21 days if necessary. They will also be assessed for vaccination.

The UKHSA acquired over 20,000 doses of a safe smallpox vaccine called Imvanex to reduce the risk of severe illness among close contacts.

Monkeypox strategic response director Dr Ruth Milton said: "The highest risk of transmission is through direct contact with someone with monkeypox.

"The risk to the UK population remains low and anyone with unusual rashes or lesions on any part of their body should immediately contact NHS 111 or their local sexual health service."

She added: "This new monkeypox guidance sets out important measures for healthcare professionals and the public for managing the disease including how to safely isolate at home and reduce the risk to others."

Healthcare workers treating monkeypox cases

Healthcare workers who are pregnant or severely immunosuppressed should avoid assessing or caring for individuals with suspected or confirmed monkeypox.

The minimum recommended personal protective equipment (PPE) for staff working with confirmed cases includes fit tested FFP3 respirators, aprons, eye protection and gloves.

Health professionals will also be offered the vaccine ahead of caring for monkepox patients.

Director of public health science and medical director at Public Health Scotland Dr Nick Phin said: "We have well established and robust infection control procedures for dealing with cases of infectious disease, such as monkeypox, but it is important that the response is flexible and proportionate.

"Furthermore, it is also important that our guidance reflects the difference in the way health services work across the UK.

"The new guidance being issued today ensures a clear approach for health professionals to follow, which should contribute towards the limiting of onward infection."

Highest risk of transmission

Direct contact with a confirmed monkeypox case, droplets or contaminated surfaces and objects poses the greatest risk of the infection spreading.

Patients are thought to be the most infectious from the onset of early symptoms until lesions have scabbed over and the scabs have fallen off.

There is no current evidence that individuals are infectious before the onset of early symptoms.

Symptoms

If you get infected with monkeypox, it usually takes between five and 21 days for the first symptoms to appear.

The first symptoms of monkeypox include:

a high temperature

a headache

muscle aches

backache

swollen glands

shivering (chills)

exhaustion

A rash usually appears one to five days after the first symptoms. The rash often begins on the face, then spreads to other parts of the body. This can include the genitals.

The rash begins as raised spots which turn into small blisters filled with fluid.