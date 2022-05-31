The chance to own Sir Sean Connery’s Aston Martin DB5 is being pitched as a "once-in-a-lifetime opportunity" as the actor's vehicle goes up for auction.
The family of the 007 actor, who died aged 90 in October 2020, is selling the 1964 classic car to raise money for a philanthropy fund set up in his name.
Synonymous with the James Bond franchise, the DB5 is the only car personally owned by Sir Sean and is expected to fetch up to £1.4 million at auction.
The winning bidder will also get a personal drive in the car from World Championship racer Sir Jackie Stewart, who was a life-long friend of the actor.
Scottish actor Sir Sean bought the five-speed car because he wanted to drive it without the heavy gadgets – but would have kept the ejector seat if he could, his son said.
Jason Connery continued: “Dad used to talk about owning his own DB5, for no other reason than he loved the car, and I think in hindsight it did represent something in his life that was unique and captured a moment in time.
“He did tell me that driving the movie cars, all laden down with the gadgets, especially the machine guns in the front, made the car really front-heavy and turning at slow speed was a Herculean task, so driving without gadgets was a joy. He loved how well balanced it was.
“Dad also said he would have kept the ejector seat. I didn’t ask, ‘Who for?'”
After a lengthy search, Sir Sean bought the car from a specialist and sent it to be repainted in the traditional Bond colour of snow shadow grey.
Senior car specialist and family friend Barney Ruprecht said helping the actor source the car was “one of the most enjoyable memories”.
He said: “His brief to me was find the best example possible. He was fastidious in everything he researched and acquired.
“This was no exception and after many months of searching, we settled on this example.
“Sitting behind the wheel of Sir Sean’s personal DB5 is like stepping into the shoes of the legend himself and for an enthusiast of the legendary actor and film franchise such as myself, nothing compares.”
In the 1964 Bond film Goldfinger, Sir Sean’s 007 had a DB5 fitted with an array of gadgets including a Browning .30 calibre machine gun in each front wheel arch and hub-mounted tyre slashers.
Box office success saw a surge in sales for Aston Martin and the car became a mainstay in the franchise.
The upcoming Broad Arrow auction will be held at the Monterey Jet Centre on August 18 and is expected to sell for between 1.4 million to 1.8 million US dollars (£1.1 to £1.4 million.)
