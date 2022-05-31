BEST BEACH



That’s an easy one. I haven’t been to Yellowcraigs for years but I have amazing memories of going there with my family, then heading along to North Berwick and going to the chippy in the High Street. It never felt busy but maybe my mum and dad took us there in January!

You forget that Edinburgh is a major city but within half an hour you’re in your own little seaside world.



BEST BUILDING

Not only is the National Museum of Scotland a beautiful building but I also have such joyous memories of going there as a child. I’m the youngest of three brothers so my mum would take me there when they were at school. I would press the buttons on the trains and look at the gold or the carp and the whale bones above. Just standing outside it gave me a sense of awe and adventure.



BEST STREET

There was always something magical about running down the Vennel after school. I didn’t go to George Heriot’s – I was at St Thomas of Aquin’s school – but I had to get the number 2 bus home from the Grassmarket and that was my route.

Of course, it’s lovely and has that amazing view on to Edinburgh Castle, but it’s my favourite because heading down those steps meant home time and that was always a good time.



BEST CHILDHOOD MEMORY

You know something, it’s probably going for a pizza with my dad after football.

From the age of about eight right through to my late teens I played a lot of football. My dad didn’t drive but until I could go myself he would take me on the bus to football, even at half eight in the morning and when he had been at work all week.

Then we would go to the same pizza place in Hanover Street. You don’t quite appreciate that your dad's spending his day off getting up, taking you to football on the bus and then having a pizza. I loved those chats we had.



BEST WALK OR CYCLE

Definitely a big walk and definitely Cramond. I would take a walk out there and along by the river, right down to Cramond Beach. I would do that on my own a lot and then get the bus back.

It's one that not a lot of people know about – not even folk in Edinburgh.

I mean Arthur’s Seat is beautiful, but it’s often very busy.



BEST VIEW

It would have to be the view from Plockton High Street looking over across the bay. My wife is from a village close to there and we were married around there. I spent the night before my wedding in Plockton and I remember standing looking across the water with my best man on the best day of my life.



BEST SHOP

I can’t think of one but I used to love Jenners’ window displays. One year when I was about seven they had a brilliant Christmas window with a life-size fox in it. I convinced my dad to buy it for my mum.

So we smuggled this full-sized fox into the house. I’m not sure what my mum made of it. She still has it though! It used to scare the bejesus out of me but now my kids try to get on its back. That’s a quality fox.



BEST SCOTTISH DELICACY

We’re back up to Plockton and the shellfish there. A plate of queenies or langoustines or mussels up there at the Plockton Inn. The fact that the boat they came in on isn’t that far away and that all you really need is some great bread and butter. The simplest, cleanest food.



BEST PLACE FOR A CUPPA

This will maybe sound pretentious, but it’s Prestonfield House Hotel where I will sometimes stay in Edinburgh. My mum and dad have moved but they used to live pretty close and we would go there for a special lunch. You can go to Prestonfield and have a full afternoon tea or just a cuppa, then enjoy the grounds. Maybe a mini cake as well? Ah, go on then!



BEST PLACE FOR ALONE TIME

My heart’s in the Highlands again. It could be Plockton, Achmore or particularly a tiny place called Erbusaig. You can look across to Skye from here and see the Seven Sisters and there’s also a train line close. A train crosses that bridge maybe twice a day. There’s a real sense of peace just watching that.

There’s no sense of city or busyness or mobile reception. No-one bothers who you are. No-one cares, in the best possible way. I can be absolutely physically alone if I want.



Greg McHugh will appear with Rowan Atkinson in Man vs Bee, streaming on Netflix from June 24